Diet Book for 6-Year-Olds, Freeze Away Fat, and How to Talk to Your Doctor About Weight Loss

- Need some late-summer motivation to keep that bikini body? Here are five easy ways to get back on the fitness bandwagon. [FitSugar]
- Ever surprised to see how much hair is circling the drain after your shower? Here are 11 sneaky reasons you’re losing your hair. [HuffPost]
- Can’t seem to lose those love handles? This doc wants to freeze away your fat. [Fox News]
- Hitting the gym for a more beautiful backside? Take along this booty-themed playlist for some inspiration and laughs. [Fit Bottomed Girls]
- You can’t go wrong with a workout that also gives you a boost in the bedroom. Try Kama, a series of sensual moves to tone your abs, thighs, and butt. [Vital Juice]
- Childhood obesity is without a doubt a problem in the U.S., but we’re pretty sure the solution is not a diet book for 6-year-olds. [Vitamin G]
- It’s no surprise that there are dating sites for people looking for just about any particular trait in a potential mate, including people coping with various diseases, disabilities, or mental health conditions. Now, a new site has launched for people who can’t—or don't want to—have sex. [TIME Healthland]
- Research shows that, unfortunately, doctors harbor some bias toward their overweight and obese patients. Don’t let that stop you from getting the care and attention you need. Follow these tips for talking to your doctor about weight loss. [DailySpark]