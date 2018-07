Feel Great Weight 7-Day Meal Plan

The beauty of this 7-day menu plan from feel great weight dream team RD Marissa Lippert? You can mix and match to create your own customized diet (we did promise it would feel great, after all).Choose one breakfast, one lunch, one dinner, and two snacks a day. Your total calories will be around 1500 (roughly 300 for breakfast, 400-450 for lunch, 450-500 for dinner, and 100-200 per snack).