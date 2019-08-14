Image zoom eatenlightened.com

Good news, keto dieters: One of your fave keto ice cream brands just got even more keto-friendly.

Enlightened, a low-sugar, low-calorie, high-protein ice cream brand, just made its foray into the keto world with a new line of keto-approved ice creams. The ice cream literally launched today, people—and according to the press release, it's the lowest net-carb ice cream on the market.

But it goes even further: Enlightened is also the first ice cream brand on a national level to launch a keto-specific ice cream line. It will roll out in 6,000 stores nationwide—like ShopRite, Wegmans, and Publix—by October.

The main goal of Enlightened's keto ice cream? To give everyone the ability to enjoy it, regardless of their eating plan. "We recognize that there are many paths to achieving a healthier lifestyle, so we are constantly working on new products and collections to satisfy a wide variety of nutritional needs," Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said in the press release. (FYI: Enlightened also released dairy-free and vegan options last year, continuing that trend.)

But now, it's time for the important stuff: the keto-friendly flavors and nutrition information. All new pints and bars—there are seven and four new flavors, respectively—contain less than one gram of sugar and have only one gram of net carbs per serving. They're also made with real cream, so hello to being fat-friendly. As far as sweeteners go, each product is made with monkfruit and erythritol—aka, zero-calorie sweeteners that won't spike blood sugar.

Here's how every single new flavor breaks down—all 11 different products—nutritionally speaking:

Enlightened Keto Butter Pecan

Image zoom eatenlightened.com

200 calories

18 g fat

50 mg sodium

10 g carbs

2 g fiber

<1 g sugar

7 g sugar alcohol

2 g protein

Enlightened Keto Chocolate Glazed Donut

Image zoom eatenlightened.com

200 calories

16 g fat

50 mg sodium

11 g carbs

2 g fiber

<1 g sugar

8 g sugar alcohol

2 g protein

Enlightened Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter

Image zoom eatenlightened.com

200 calories

17 g fat

80 mg sodium

10 g carbs

2 g fiber

1 g sugar

7 g sugar alcohol

4 g protein

Enlightened Keto Coffee & Cream

Image zoom eatenlightened.com

170 calories

15 g fat

30 mg sodium

11 g carbs

2 g fiber

8 g sugar alcohol

2 g protein

Enlightened Keto Mint Chocolate Chunk

Image zoom eatenlightened.com

180 calories

16 g fat

35 mg sodium

11 g carbs

2 g fiber

<1 g sugar

8 g sugar alcohol

2 g protein

Enlightened Keto Peanut Butter Fudge

Image zoom eatenlightened.com

190 calories

17 g fat

45 mg sodium

11 g carbs

2 g fiber

<1 g sugar

8 g sugar alcohol

3 g protein

Enlightened Keto Red Velvet

Image zoom eatenlightened.com

180 calories

16 g fat

55 mg sodium

11 g carbs

2 g fiber

<1 g sugar

8 g sugar alcohol

2 g protein

Enlightened Keto Mint Chocolate Chip Bar

Image zoom enlightened.com

180 calories

16 g fat

35 mg sodium

11 g carbs

2 g fiber

<1 g sugar

8 g sugar alcohol

2 g protein

Enlightened Keto Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar

Image zoom enlightened.com

190 calories

17 g fat

35 mg sodium

12 g carbs

3 g fiber

<1 g sugar

8 g sugar alcohol

3 g protein

Enlightened Keto Marshmallow Peanut Butter Bar

Image zoom enlightened.com

190 calories

17 g fat

75 mg sodium

10 g carbs

2 g fiber

1 g sugar

7 g sugar alcohol

3 g protein

Enlightened Keto Dark Chocolate Bar

Image zoom enlightened.com

180 calories

10 g fat

35 mg sodium

11 g carbs

2 g fiber

<1 g sugar

8 g sugar alcohol

3 g protein

