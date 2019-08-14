Enlightened Ice Cream Just Released 11 New Keto-Friendly Flavors
They all only have one gram of net carbs per serving, guys.
Good news, keto dieters: One of your fave keto ice cream brands just got even more keto-friendly.
Enlightened, a low-sugar, low-calorie, high-protein ice cream brand, just made its foray into the keto world with a new line of keto-approved ice creams. The ice cream literally launched today, people—and according to the press release, it's the lowest net-carb ice cream on the market.
But it goes even further: Enlightened is also the first ice cream brand on a national level to launch a keto-specific ice cream line. It will roll out in 6,000 stores nationwide—like ShopRite, Wegmans, and Publix—by October.
The main goal of Enlightened's keto ice cream? To give everyone the ability to enjoy it, regardless of their eating plan. "We recognize that there are many paths to achieving a healthier lifestyle, so we are constantly working on new products and collections to satisfy a wide variety of nutritional needs," Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said in the press release. (FYI: Enlightened also released dairy-free and vegan options last year, continuing that trend.)
But now, it's time for the important stuff: the keto-friendly flavors and nutrition information. All new pints and bars—there are seven and four new flavors, respectively—contain less than one gram of sugar and have only one gram of net carbs per serving. They're also made with real cream, so hello to being fat-friendly. As far as sweeteners go, each product is made with monkfruit and erythritol—aka, zero-calorie sweeteners that won't spike blood sugar.
Here's how every single new flavor breaks down—all 11 different products—nutritionally speaking:
Enlightened Keto Butter Pecan
- 200 calories
- 18 g fat
- 50 mg sodium
- 10 g carbs
- 2 g fiber
- <1 g sugar
- 7 g sugar alcohol
- 2 g protein
Enlightened Keto Chocolate Glazed Donut
- 200 calories
- 16 g fat
- 50 mg sodium
- 11 g carbs
- 2 g fiber
- <1 g sugar
- 8 g sugar alcohol
- 2 g protein
Enlightened Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter
- 200 calories
- 17 g fat
- 80 mg sodium
- 10 g carbs
- 2 g fiber
- 1 g sugar
- 7 g sugar alcohol
- 4 g protein
Enlightened Keto Coffee & Cream
- 170 calories
- 15 g fat
- 30 mg sodium
- 11 g carbs
- 2 g fiber
- 8 g sugar alcohol
- 2 g protein
Enlightened Keto Mint Chocolate Chunk
- 180 calories
- 16 g fat
- 35 mg sodium
- 11 g carbs
- 2 g fiber
- <1 g sugar
- 8 g sugar alcohol
- 2 g protein
Enlightened Keto Peanut Butter Fudge
- 190 calories
- 17 g fat
- 45 mg sodium
- 11 g carbs
- 2 g fiber
- <1 g sugar
- 8 g sugar alcohol
- 3 g protein
Enlightened Keto Red Velvet
- 180 calories
- 16 g fat
- 55 mg sodium
- 11 g carbs
- 2 g fiber
- <1 g sugar
- 8 g sugar alcohol
- 2 g protein
Enlightened Keto Mint Chocolate Chip Bar
- 180 calories
- 16 g fat
- 35 mg sodium
- 11 g carbs
- 2 g fiber
- <1 g sugar
- 8 g sugar alcohol
- 2 g protein
Enlightened Keto Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar
- 190 calories
- 17 g fat
- 35 mg sodium
- 12 g carbs
- 3 g fiber
- <1 g sugar
- 8 g sugar alcohol
- 3 g protein
Enlightened Keto Marshmallow Peanut Butter Bar
- 190 calories
- 17 g fat
- 75 mg sodium
- 10 g carbs
- 2 g fiber
- 1 g sugar
- 7 g sugar alcohol
- 3 g protein
Enlightened Keto Dark Chocolate Bar
- 180 calories
- 10 g fat
- 35 mg sodium
- 11 g carbs
- 2 g fiber
- <1 g sugar
- 8 g sugar alcohol
- 3 g protein
