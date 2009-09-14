Eating May Make You Hungry, Visual Proof That Exercise Works, and Why Mosquitoes Think You Smell

Health.com
September 14, 2009

  • You’ve got healthy lunches under your belt. Now it’s time to tackle snack time. Don’t let kids rummage through cupboards full of sweets and treats. Instead, get them involved and help them make these six kid-friendly healthy snacks. [FNCiMag]

  • You probably won’t see your workouts pay off immediately, but that doesn’t mean drastic changes aren’t taking place. If you could use some motivation for sticking to your exercise regime, check out this video of one man’s transformation during 365 days of working out. [New York Magazine]

  • Don’t be too hard on yourself next time you have one of those days when you just can’t stop eating. It’s not that your willpower has flown the coop, but simply because eating may make you hungry. A new study found that, contrary to popular belief, the hunger hormone ghrelin is activated once we’re already eating. [Svelte Gourmand]

