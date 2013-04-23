Cut Brunch Calories Without Feeling Deprived



Jenny Sugar

Who can resist cutting into a stack of fluffy pancakes dripping with melted butter and syrup, or biting into a savory egg and sausage bagel sandwich? Weekends just don't seem the same without indulging in one of these decadent brunch favorites, except when you start to realize it's working against your best healthy efforts. You can still enjoy brunch without busting your waistline; here are some ways to save calories without feeling like you're missing out.

What you crave: French toast with maple syrup (two pieces): 498 calories

Eat this instead: Mixed berry pancakes with maple Greek yogurt (three pancakes): 288 calories

Calories saved: 210

What you crave: Eggs Benedict with hash browns: 810 calories

Eat this instead: Vegan eggs Benedict with sweet potato hash: 621

Calories saved: 189



Lizzie Fuhr

What you crave: Egg and sausage on a bagel: 551 calories

Eat this instead: Egg and sausage on an English muffin: 392 calories

Calories saved: 159

What you crave: Cheese omelet (three eggs) with hash browns: 536 calories

Eat this instead: Scrambled eggs (two eggs) with hash browns: 350 calories

Calories saved: 186

What you crave: Scrambled eggs (two eggs), bacon (three strips), hash browns, and whole-wheat toast: 588 calories

Eat this instead: Scrambled eggs (two eggs), bacon (two strips), and hash browns: 442 calories

Calories saved: 146

What you crave: Belgium waffle with whipped cream and syrup: 647 calories

Eat this instead: Belgium waffle with fresh fruit: 474 calories

Calories saved: 173

What you crave: Blueberry scone: 460 calories

Eat this instead: Chia seed blueberry muffins (two): 212 calories

Calories saved: 248



Jaime Young

This article originally appeared on POPSUGAR.com