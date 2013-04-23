Cut Brunch Calories Without Feeling Deprived

Weekends just don't seem the same without indulging in a decadent brunch, except when you start to realize it's working against your best healthy efforts. You can still enjoy brunch without busting your waistline; here are some ways to save calories without feeling like you're missing out.
What you crave: French toast with maple syrup (two pieces): 498 calories
Eat this instead: Mixed berry pancakes with maple Greek yogurt (three pancakes): 288 calories
Calories saved: 210
What you crave: Eggs Benedict with hash browns: 810 calories
Eat this instead: Vegan eggs Benedict with sweet potato hash: 621
Calories saved: 189
What you crave: Egg and sausage on a bagel: 551 calories
Eat this instead: Egg and sausage on an English muffin: 392 calories
Calories saved: 159
What you crave: Cheese omelet (three eggs) with hash browns: 536 calories
Eat this instead: Scrambled eggs (two eggs) with hash browns: 350 calories
Calories saved: 186
What you crave: Scrambled eggs (two eggs), bacon (three strips), hash browns, and whole-wheat toast: 588 calories
Eat this instead: Scrambled eggs (two eggs), bacon (two strips), and hash browns: 442 calories
Calories saved: 146
What you crave: Belgium waffle with whipped cream and syrup: 647 calories
Eat this instead: Belgium waffle with fresh fruit: 474 calories
Calories saved: 173
What you crave: Blueberry scone: 460 calories
Eat this instead: Chia seed blueberry muffins (two): 212 calories
Calories saved: 248
