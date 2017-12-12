This Couple Has Dropped More Than 400 Pounds Since Making a New Year's Resolution to Lose Weight

New Year's resolutions are almost always followed with the inevitable resolution relapse. But that didn't happen to one determined couple, who set a goal to lose weight together starting on January 1, 2016. Two years and more than four months later, they’ve shed a combined 407 pounds—and they’ve been documenting their incredible weight-loss journey on Instagram.

Before they made their joint resolution, Lexi Reed weighed 480 pounds, while her husband, Danny, tipped the scales at 280 pounds.

"We are living the life we had always imagined just because we made the decision that we were ready to change," Lexi captioned the couple's latest transformation photo. "We made the decision of no more excuses and the decision to put in the work while learning every single day. We are always one decision away from a completely different life and we have learned it's not about the weight that you lose, but the life that you gain."

They credit their weight loss to preparing their own meals, drinking water instead of soda, and spending less time on the couch watching TV. Their workout goals started small; they pledged to spend 30 minutes at the gym five times a week. Now, Lexi goes to the gym daily and pushes herself to finish intense workouts—like an hour of Zumba or weightlifting.

Lexi even credits their losing weight as a team with strengthening their 10-year relationship. “We have transformed our lives and molded our bodies into the people we’ve always wanted to be,” she wrote in one post. You will be amazed by their eye-popping before-and-after posts below.