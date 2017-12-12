This Couple Has Dropped More Than 400 Pounds Since Making a New Year's Resolution to Lose Weight

"It's not about the weight you lose, but the life that you gain."

Evin Billington
December 12, 2017

New Year's resolutions are almost always followed with the inevitable resolution relapse. But that didn't happen to one determined couple, who set a goal to lose weight together starting on January 1, 2016. Two years and more than four months later, they’ve shed a combined 407 pounds—and they’ve been documenting their incredible weight-loss journey on Instagram.

Before they made their joint resolution, Lexi Reed weighed 480 pounds, while her husband, Danny, tipped the scales at 280 pounds.

"We are living the life we had always imagined just because we made the decision that we were ready to change," Lexi captioned the couple's latest transformation photo. "We made the decision of no more excuses and the decision to put in the work while learning every single day. We are always one decision away from a completely different life and we have learned it's not about the weight that you lose, but the life that you gain."

They credit their weight loss to preparing their own meals, drinking water instead of soda, and spending less time on the couch watching TV. Their workout goals started small; they pledged to spend 30 minutes at the gym five times a week. Now, Lexi goes to the gym daily and pushes herself to finish intense workouts—like an hour of Zumba or weightlifting.

Lexi even credits their losing weight as a team with strengthening their 10-year relationship. “We have transformed our lives and molded our bodies into the people we’ve always wanted to be,” she wrote in one post. You will be amazed by their eye-popping before-and-after posts below.

#motivationmonday 👇 407lbs in 2 years combined naturally using diet/exercise with @discoveringdanny. In 2016 we set a New Years Resolution to lose weight but didn't realize just what difference one simple decision in our life would make. We are living the life we had always imagined just because we made the decision that we were ready to change. We made the decision of no more excuses and the decision to put in the work while learning every single day. We are always one decision away from a completely different life and we have learned it's not about the weight that you lose, but the life that you gain. We hope someone will hear our story and decide not to give up, start today! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DIETBET STARTS IN 1 WEEK & summers getting close! Lets get paid to get lean in 2018! Fedup & ready to spend 2018 fighting back for your health? Step into summer with our tribe! Next dietbet starts 5/21! I joined my first dietbet in January 2016 when I started my journey & it helped me change my life! Time to change yours too & make those resolutions stick! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including @fedupfam tees & @proteinmilkshake, & get paid!  Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #goals #motivation #fit #fitfam #obesetobeast #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fattofit  #dietbet #diet #plussize #fitspo  #motivation #fitness #gym #anytimefitness #fitspo #losingweight #fedupfam #weightlosstransformation #transform #fitcouple #fitnessmotivation #fedupfam #swolemate #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #extremeweightloss

A post shared by Lexiiii ❤ (@fatgirlfedup) on

 

#motivationmonday -394lbs 👇 combined since we set a New Years Resolution 1/1/2016. We were fedup with spending or nights sitting on the couch binge watching Netflix and mindlessly eating. Our bestfriend challenged us to the first 30 days of no eating out, no cheat meals, no alcohol or soda, and working out for 30 minutes five times a week. We took the challenge, completed it 100%, and that first month of our journey our lives changed. We realized it wasn't a diet, but a lifestyle change. We focused on small changes and they added up to big results. We focused on each day instead of how far we had to go. Instead of eating out like we did daily we meal prepped, learned daily about nutrition labels/cooking, ans we also took the foods we loved and made healthy versions. This helped us not feel deprived and control temptations. We also fell in love with taking care of ourselves and our new life together. This journey helped bring us closer together and stronger than ever. Dont wait for the New Year to change like we did - start today! #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fit #fitfam #fitness #dietbet #fattofit #gym #obesetobeast #fattofit #swolemate #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #fitnessmotivation #fitlove #fitcouple #plussize #effyourbeautystandards #health #diet #losingweight #extremeweightloss #transformation #weightlosstransformation #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #goals #motivation

A post shared by Lexiiii ❤ (@fatgirlfedup) on

#facetofacefriday -392lbs 👇 since @discoveringdanny & I set a New Years Resolution 1/1/16. This picture from the night before we started our journey speaks to me. We had no idea exactly how we were going to lose the weight or if we would make it - but we were determined to try. We knew that together anything was possible. We weighed a combined total of 765lbs and we fedup with the life we were living. Together we started meal prepping, drinking water instead of soda, quit watching television and started moving more, going to the gym just 30 minutes five times a week, focusing on our future every day, setting goals - and day by day the weight took care of its self. Dont wait for New Years like we did - START TODAY! #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fit #fattofit #obesetobeast #beastmode #fitspo #diet #swolemate #resolution #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #beforeandafter #extremeweightloss #weightlosstransformation #gym #fitcouple #faceprogress #transformation #fitfam #health #diet #losingweight #gymlife #goals #transform

A post shared by Lexiiii ❤ (@fatgirlfedup) on

