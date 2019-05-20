Plenty of celebs have said they swear by the keto diet (think Jenna Jameson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kourtney Kardashian), but one of the diet's biggest advocates is healthy living queen Halle Berry.

On her Friday #PHITTalks Instagram Stories, she's shared her favorite keto-friendly snacks, wines, and more. But this past week, she revealed the one thing that's helped her stick to the high-fat, low-carb plan for so long: cheat days.

"I think cheating is really important," Berry said. "Sometimes you just have to eat what you want. You have to satisfy that craving, and that's how you can come back better and stronger."

Girl has a point. If you're going to stick with such a restrictive diet, you need to make room for some flexibility for it to be sustainable. It's totally fine to "fall off the wagon," Berry said, as long as you "jump right back on" after you've indulged.

Berry's trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, agreed. "You've got to reward yourself," Thomas said. "Otherwise, you're going to break, and it's just not fun. Then you're set back further and further... So reward yourself, enjoy it, and just have fun."

Berry also answered a question about whether it's better to jump straight into keto or gradually eliminate carb-heavy foods. "I think this is a question that is very personal to everybody," she said. "I jumped right in. That's my personality."

Quitting carbs cold turkey might not be for everyone, though. "If you're not sure about the keto lifestyle, take your time, slowly get into it and see if this lifestyle works for you. See how your energy levels are, see how it makes you feel... Only you can decide that."

