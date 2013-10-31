Can You Guess The Calories in These Fast-Food Meals?

Most people are terrible at calculating portion sizes (What? A half-box of pasta isn't one serving?), and are probably even worse at guesstimating the number of calories they're eating at restaurants.

News &amp; Views
October 31, 2013

Most people are terrible at calculating portion sizes (What? A half-box of pasta isn't one serving?), and are probably even worse at guesstimating the number of calories they're eating at restaurants.

New laws put this information at people's fingertips--calorie counts are now on most fast-food and sit-down restaurant menus. But studies show few people even look at the calorie info on menus.

So here's your test: How good are you at figuring out the calories in the following three meals? Cover up the answers at the bottom (no peeking!) and see if you can guess how many calories you're scarfing down at your favorite eatery.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up