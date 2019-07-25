There's only one way to describe Beyoncé's Coachella performance: legendary. The queen has been open about the hard work she put in to prepare for her history-making appearance (if you haven't watched her documentary Homecoming, you need to ASAP), and she recently released a video that includes clips of her at Coachella and gives a closer look at the struggle to get back in shape after giving birth.

“I’m back on the stage after giving birth to twins. I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine,” Beyoncé says in the video, which she made with 22 Days Nutrition, the company behind the plant-based diet that she followed while getting ready for Coachella and working to get her pre-pregnancy body back.

(She had initially planned to perform at Coachella in 2017, but then she became pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, who are now two years old, and had to wait a year.)

The video then flashes to a clip of Beyoncé in the gym, and she says in a voiceover, “It’s time to work, so I have to get in that zone, it’s like a different headspace. Me getting the weight off was so much easier than getting back in shape and my body feeling comfortable.”

The video shows that 22 Days Nutrition, which was founded by exercise physiologist Marco Borges, helped Beyoncé reach her weight-loss goals and get comfortable with her body again. She's now teamed up with Borges to help promote the 22 Days Meal Planner.

If you want to hit your weight loss goals like Beyoncé did, here's what you need to know about the program: For $14 per month or $99 per year, the 22 Days Meal Planner gives you access to recipes (with full nutritional analysis for every meal), printable menus and grocery lists, and on-demand help from food coaches, among other features. Recipes include plant-based meals like creamy garlic cauliflower soup and Thai-inspired salad, as well as protein breakfast bars and smoothies.

The idea behind the program is that it takes 21 days to create a new habit, so by day 22 of the plan, participants will have established a new routine focused on making healthier choices. Beyoncé, however, followed the program for 44 days “to meet her goals for Coachella,” according to the video.

So is going plant-based worth it? "There are many reasons for a shift toward plant-based eating," Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, previously told Health. "Whole-food, plant-based diets are associated with lower body weight and a reduced risk of several chronic conditions, including heart disease, the nation’s top killer of both men and women, as well as cancer, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cognitive decline."

And as the 22 Days Nutrition website points out, it's also a more planet-friendly way of eating.

The video ends with Beyoncé excitedly FaceTiming Borges to show him that she can now fit into her Wonder Woman costume. "It's a very big deal," she says.

