A cup of black beans packs 15 grams of satisfying protein and doesn't contain any of the saturated fat found in other protein sources, like red meat. Plus, their polyphenol content makes them a potent antioxidant. Black beans belong to a food group known as “pulses,” the edible seeds of legume plants. A 2016 analysis of randomized controlled trials found that a serving a day of pulses may contribute to modest weight loss. That makes all sorts of beans, dry peas, chickpeas, and lentils great superfood choices.

