17 Best Snacks for Weight Loss
Eat more, weigh less
If you're sacrificing snacks to cut calories, stop—to lose weight, you need snacks. "Snacking is an opportunity to fuel your body between meals," says nutritionist Rania Batayneh, author of The One One One Diet. Healthy snacks ensure you won't be ravenous come mealtime and keep your fat-burning metabolism revved up. Here are 21 nutritionist-approved choices for both store-bought and make-your-own snacks. Each nosh packs 150 to 200 calories, is filled with good-for-you nutrients, and will make you feel like your diet is about anything but deprivation.
RELATED: 7 Healthy Late-Night Snacks
Snack suggestions provided by Batayneh, as well as Georgie Fear, RD, author of Lean Habits For Lifelong Weight Loss: Mastering 4 Core Eating Behaviors to Stay Slim Forever; Gayl Canfield, RD, owner of EatWell4Life ; and Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor.
Greek yogurt with raspberries and honey
Sweet, creamy, and filling, this trio feels completely indulgent. The combination of fiber, healthy fats, and protein are sure to get you over any 3pm slump. Plus, the vitamin C in raspberries increases your body's fat-burning ability, according to research in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition. Combine a single-serving container of Greek yogurt, a cup of raspberries, and a half-tablespoon of honey.
Grapes and walnuts
No matter how much you love either, there are only so many you can eat. That's because grapes are super sweet and walnuts are even more filling. A cup of grapes and a handful of walnuts together are a power-combo of natural sugars, fiber, healthy fats, and protein—all of which make for more long-lasting energy.
RELATED: The Health Benefits of Strawberries
KIND Healthy Grains Bar
To buy: $6; amazon.com
The amaranth, quinoa, millet, buckwheat, and gluten-free oats in these bars meet one-third of your daily whole grain needs. Apart from lowering your cholesterol, research in the Journal of Nutrition suggests a diet rich in whole grains can help you burn fat.
RELATED: Clif Bar Started a Hilarious Twitter Feud With Kind Bar—but Which Is Really Healthier?
Edamame Hummus
If you’re craving chips and dip but don’t want to compromise your healthy diet, reach of some buckwheat crackers with edamame hummus. Both buckwheat groats and edamame are packed with protein, making them an ideal option to help ward off hunger. Buckwheat groats also filled with nutrients like zinc, copper, manganese, and magnesium.
RELATED: What's the Deal With Tempeh? A Nutritionist Explains Why It's So Healthy, How to Cook It, and More
Wheat Thins and cottage cheese
Dip 10 Wheat Thins ($3; amazon.com) in the cottage cheese, or enjoy them side-by-side. A half-cup serving of cottage cheese contains one-quarter of your recommended daily intake of protein. Rather than a nonfat variety, go for 2% or even full-fat. The fat combined with the protein will keep your stomach full until mealtime.
Mediterranean hummus tray
Get your Mediterranean diet on: Cucumbers, olives, and hummus are all high in fiber, low in fat, and pair perfectly for a snack that feels more like a meal. Your spread should include a cup of cucumber slices, about four kalamata olives, and about four tablespoons of hummus.
RELATED: Is Hummus Healthy? Here’s What a Nutritionist Wants You to Know
So Delicious Dairy Free Fudge Bars
These coconutmilk delights taste like you're splurging, but at just 100 calories and 6 grams of fat per bar, you can feel good about your choice.
RELATED: Is Ice Cream Healthy? A Nutritionist's Take on Halo Top and Other 'Healthier' Brands
Oatmeal and blueberries
Oats aren't just for breakfast—they're good any time you need a hearty treat. Full of fiber, they help regulate blood sugar levels to keep you from crashing. Meanwhile, blueberries add a kick of sweetness (and vitamin C) without any table sugar. Try a packet of plain, microwaveable oatmeal topped with a half cup of blueberries.
RELATED: Exactly How Much Fiber You Should Be Eating Every Day, According to Science
Banana with peanut butter
Spread a tablespoon of peanut butter onto a banana. The carbs will give you a quick mood and energy spike, while the protein will keep the energy going for hours. A 2013 study in the British Journal of Nutrition found that eating peanut butter in the morning can help curb your appetite throughout the rest of the day.
Rhythm Superfoods Kale Chips
To buy: $21 for 4; amazon.com
Whatever less-than-healthy potato chip variety you like, chances are this brand has a similar flavor without all of the fat. The zesty nacho variety, for instance, has 1.5 grams saturated fat, 5 grams of protein, and seven times your daily quota of vitamin K, which helps maintain strong bones. As an alternative, you could make your own kale chips.
RELATED: 7 Health Benefits of Kale
G.H. Cretors Popcorn (Extra Virgin Olive Oil)
Popcorn can be healthy, depending on the type of oil used to pop it and how you top it. This brand is organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. A 3-1/2-cup serving clocks in at 140 calories.
Apple slices with cheese
An apple a day might not necessarily keep the doctor away, but it could help prevent weight gain, according to research in the journal Nutrition. Plus, a 2016 study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests dairy may help women keep weight off. Try pairing a gala apple with a half-inch slice of sharp cheddar cheese.
RELATED: 8 Great Health Benefits of Apples, According to a Nutritionist
Cheerios and soy nuts
It's perhaps not the most obvious pairing, but put a quarter-cup of roasted, salted soy nuts and a half-cup of Multigrain Cheerios together, shake them up, and you'll be hooked. The sweet and salty combo (not to mention the fiber and protein) makes for a scrumptious snack.
RELATED: Does Cheerios Cause Cancer? Everything You Need to Know About Glyphosate
Turkey rolls
Sliced turkey breast doesn't need a bun! Roll up five slices of turkey with two roasted red peppers and two teaspoons of spicy mustard. It's basically a mini meal, and it comes in at only 150 calories.
RELATED: 7 Secrets of People Who Meal Prep Every Single Week
Pear slices with almond butter
Pair your pear with a tablespoon of almond butter for the perfect carb and protein combination. A 2018 Nutrients study found almonds improve fasting and post-meal blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes.
Spiced green tea smoothie
For a quick metabolism boost, blend up this calorie-burning green tea smoothie. It's richer and more filling than a cup of hot green tea. Plus, it's flavored with tasty ingredients like lemon, agave nectar, and cayenne pepper. Get the recipe: Spiced Green Tea Smoothie
Hardboiled egg
When hunger strikes, a hardboiled egg is a great grab-and-go snack. It’s high in protein, which will curb your appetite and keep you from reaching for something less-than-healthy. Plus it packs nutrients like vitamins D and B12, but only contains 78 calories. Simply prep a bunch of hard-boiled eggs at once, and store them in the fridge for a quick hunger fix.