7 Keto Christmas Appetizers Even Non-Dieters Will Love

We wish you a...yummy Christmas, we wish you a yummy Christmas. It’s that time of year again, and that means you’re tasked with navigating the holidays on a low-carb diet. But it doesn’t have to be as tricky as you might think. Thanks to these superstar bloggers, we have plenty of keto-friendly Christmas recipes to make for the perfect low-carb holiday. Here, the seven best keto Christmas appetizers.

Bacon-wrapped scallops

There’s no time to waste when it comes to cooking Christmas dinner. You have a ton of dishes to make and not a ton of time, which is why this 25-minute recipe by Pinch and Swirl is exactly what you need to add to your menu. It’s quick, easy, and seriously tasty.

Cheese and salami kebabs

Name a more delicious duo than cheese and salami...yep, we couldn’t think of one either. These kebabs by Fat For Weight Loss are so easy to make, you could practically whip them up in your sleep.

Salt and vinegar zucchini chips

So your whole family loves salt and vinegar chips, but all of those carbs in a regular bag aren’t going to cut it at your keto Christmas dinner. What do you do? You make this scrumptious recipe by Sugar-Free Mom. It’s as close as it gets to a guilt-free chip.

Sour cream and bacon deviled eggs

Deviled eggs are a holiday get-together classic, and this version by Simply Recipes takes the traditional dish to a whole new level. It calls for sour cream instead of mayonnaise, making the eggs creamy beyond compare.

BBQ bacon-wrapped smokies

When you’re entertaining keto style, bacon is sure to become a staple of your menu. Fair warning: This recipe by Ruled.me is so full of flavor, they’ve been known to get snatched up by hungry guests before the host even has a chance to try one.

Crab-stuffed mushrooms

Just when you thought stuffed mushrooms couldn’t get any better, Peas and Crayons went and added crab meat to the mix, making them totally irresistible. Everyone at the table will go crazy over these, whether they’re keto dieters or not.

Spinach artichoke dip

If there’s one thing keto loyalists and non-dieters can agree on, it’s that you can never go wrong with spinach artichoke dip. This recipe by Keto Connect is exactly what you need to complete your low-carb menu.

