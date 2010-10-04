Angela Myles Lost 63 Pounds and Beat Diabetes

Angela Myless father used to call her “Oprah” because her weight fluctuated so much. But when a doctor told her in August 2002 she was diabetic, she had to get off her yo-yo cycle. A dietitian put Angela on a 1,200-calorie diet. She traded ice cream for frozen yogurt and syrupy canned fruits for fiber-rich dried papaya. Angela never felt comfortable at the gym, so she built up to walking an hour at the mall, four days a week. As she lost weight, she was able to cut back on her diabetes drugs. And, finally, two years after her diagnosis and 63 pounds lighter, she was able to stop taking the medicine completely. “My doctor had tears in her eyes,” Angela says. “I was the first person shed ever been able to take off diabetes medication. It was a very emotional moment for both of us.”