A 1,400-Calorie, Metabolism-Boosting Meal Plan

When Ashley Koff tells her clients they get to eat at least 1,400 calories on her plan, they're pleasantly surprised.

But it's overly restricting calories or skipping meals that backfires, she explains: "When you eat light or skip meals during the day and then splurge at night, you're giving your body too much at one time and not enough at others."

The result: fat storage and fatigue.

Convinced? Try these recipe ideas— each meal is about 400 calories each, and each snack is about 200 calories.