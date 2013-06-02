7 Frosty Treats Under 75 Calories

June 02, 2013
A parade of low calorie frozen treats.
Watermelon Chiller

Watermelon Chiller (four ounces of Naked Juice Watermelon Chill blended with ice and a splash of lime juice). It tastes like a cocktail, but contains healthy B vitamins.

69 calories

Ice Cream

I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream—in moderation. Three sample spoonfuls of Cold Stone Creamery ice cream (flavors, from left, cotton candy, pistachio, and strawberry)

14 calories

Cherry Snow Cone

Eat like a kid again! Cherry snow cone.

60 calories

Mango Sorbet

Plenty of satisfying, mango flavor, without the added calories. 1/4 cup Ciao Bella Mango Sorbet.

54 calories

Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

This dessert is low fat, but simply delicious. Half of a Skinny Cow Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich.

70 calories

Frozen Yogurt

Got a chocolate craving? This organic frozen yogurt will definitely do the trick. 1/4 cup Stonyfield Farm After Dark Chocolate Organic Nonfat Frozen Yogurt.

50 calories

Frozen Grapes

Try this spin on your favorite fruit. 10 frozen grapes sprinkled with two teaspoons of sugar.

67 calories

