7 Frosty Treats Under 75 Calories
Watermelon Chiller
Watermelon Chiller (four ounces of Naked Juice Watermelon Chill blended with ice and a splash of lime juice). It tastes like a cocktail, but contains healthy B vitamins.
69 calories
Ice Cream
I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream—in moderation. Three sample spoonfuls of Cold Stone Creamery ice cream (flavors, from left, cotton candy, pistachio, and strawberry)
14 calories
Cherry Snow Cone
Eat like a kid again! Cherry snow cone.
60 calories
Mango Sorbet
Plenty of satisfying, mango flavor, without the added calories. 1/4 cup Ciao Bella Mango Sorbet.
54 calories
Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich
This dessert is low fat, but simply delicious. Half of a Skinny Cow Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich.
70 calories
Frozen Yogurt
Got a chocolate craving? This organic frozen yogurt will definitely do the trick. 1/4 cup Stonyfield Farm After Dark Chocolate Organic Nonfat Frozen Yogurt.
50 calories
Frozen Grapes
Try this spin on your favorite fruit. 10 frozen grapes sprinkled with two teaspoons of sugar.
67 calories