4 of 7 Getty Images

Make workouts a regular thing

"Doing cardio exercise three to five times a week is associated with a higher metabolic rate at rest," says Wayne Westcott, PhD, professor of exercise science at Quincy College, in Quincy, Mass. That means that even when out of the gym, your body is burning above and beyond what it would have had you never hauled butt over there. And there's new research to show how you can boost your rate while you're exercising, too. You've probably heard of Tabata, a workout in which, for four minutes, you alternate 20 seconds of all-out effort with 10 seconds of rest. When Michele Olson, PhD, professor of exercise physiology at Auburn University, in Auburn, Ala., had subjects try it with squat jumps, they burned 13.5 calories per minute; most moderate-intensity cardio burns just 6 or 7 calories per minute. "You can do it with almost any exercise," she says, like sprints, jumping jacks or—better yet—burpees.