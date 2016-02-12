6 Moves That Flatten Your Belly Better Than a Waist Trainer

You've probably heard about the latest trend in belly-trimming, and maybe even considered trying it. That's right, I'm talking about none other than waist training. These devices, which wrap tightly around the waist and lower ribs, promise to actually coach your body to shed inches off your midsection. But if they seem too good to be true, that's because they are. The reality: there's no such thing as quick, magical fixes for your trouble spots. If you're looking for a legit way to whittle your middle, try this "waist training" exercise routine. Repeat the series below three times, resting for one minute between sets.

Side plank with twist

Get into a side plank position on your left forearm with your feet either stacked or staggered. Place your right hand behind your head and keep it there while you try to bring your elbow towards the floor. Be sure to contract your obliques during this motion. Raise back to starting position. Repeat for 15 reps, then switch sides.

Photo: Jen Cohen

Heel grabbers

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the ground and your arms by your sides. Crunch up by raising your chest towards the ceiling. From here, reach for your right heel with your right hand. Then reach for your left heel with your left hand. Continue alternating for a total of 15 reps per side.

Photo: Jen Cohen

Jack knife

Lie on your back with your legs straight and your arms over your head. From here, bring your right arm and left leg up towards each other using your abs, and touch your foot. Come back to starting position and repeat with your left arm and right leg. Continue alternating until you've completed 15 reps on each side.

Photo: Jen Cohen

V-ups or knee hugs

Lie on your back with your legs straight and your arms over head. Take both arms and both legs towards eachother so that they meet above your waist. Squeeze your abs in as you slowly lower down to the floor. Repeat for a total of 15 reps. If this is too difficult, you can try knee hugs. For this variation, do the same movement, except with bent knees.

Photo: Jen Cohen

Triangle crunch

Start by kneeling on your left leg with your right leg straight to the side. Place your left arm on the floor and your right arm behind your head. From here, crunch your obliques by bringing your right knee towards your right elbow. Repeat for 15 reps, then switch sides.

Photo: Jen Cohen

Bicycle crunch

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your feet raised. Your knees should be bent at a 90 degree angle. Start the movement by bringing your right elbow towards your left knee and straightening your right leg. Hold for 1 second, then switch sides. Alternate between left and right for a total of 15 reps per side.

Photo: Jen Cohen

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, entrepreneur, and best-selling author of the new book, Strong is the New Skinny. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors, and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.