5 Truths About Low-Carb Diets

6 of 6 Getty Images

Low-carb diets make you feel deprived!

Low-carb diets often fail because dieters begin to crave carbs. In a University of Toronto study of 89 women, half restricted the amount of carbs they ate, while the other half did not.



After three days, when both groups were served a test breakfast and told to eat all that they wanted, the women on the low-carb diet stuffed themselves with calorie- and fat-laden carbs (like croissants), while the other women continued to follow their diets. Bottom line: Stop eating carbs and it’s almost impossible not to binge when you let your guard down!