5 Metabolism-Boosting Tricks That Work for Life

Good news, ladies: There are tried-and-true tricks (that won’t disrupt your lifestyle) to maximize your burn from a.m. to p.m. Take advantage of any or all of these five easy power-up hacks.

1. Don't sit still

Fidget, stand, and chew gum; these types of activities, termed NEAT (nonexercise activity thermogenesis), have been shown to help torch an extra 300 to 2,000 calories per day.

2. Become a fan of green tea

Studies indicate that green tea can increase metabolic rate by 4 to 5 percent. Feel free to go for seconds—it has only 2 calories per cup (sans sweetener, of course).

3. Drink more water

A German study discovered that downing two 8-ounce glasses of H2O improved calorie burning by 30 percent in as little as 10 minutes, and the effect lasted for more than an hour.

4. Pucker up

Add fresh lemon juice to your tea or water—it’s loaded with vitamin C. Arizona State University researchers found that exercisers who don’t get enough C may zap 25 percent fewer calories during a workout.

5. Get silly

A classic study published in the International Journal of Obesity revealed that laughing sparks a small increase in calorie burning. (We did the math: Fifteen giggly minutes melts up to 40 calories!)

