4 Ways to Trick Yourself Into Eating Less At Every Meal

Thinking cutting calories is hard? Surprise! It might be easier than you think. From the cutlery you choose to the china you serve it on, there are some smart steps you can take to trick yourself into eating less--and feeling just as full--at every meal. Here are some simple solutions for cutting back on calories:

Eat your next meal off a big-bordered plate

It can help you consume less, reveals preliminary research from Brian Wansink, PhD, director of the Cornell University Food and Brand Lab. "Plates with border designs visually reduce the size of the plate, prompting diners to serve themselves less food," he explains. The result? You take in fewer calories. Plus, he adds, serving food over the margin is like coloring outside the lines: "People instinctively don't like to do that."

Supersize your fork

In one study, restaurant diners who used a larger fork ate about 10 percent less than those who used a smaller one. Since food disappears from the plate faster, you believe you're getting full quicker.

Make it match

Pick plates similar in color to your tablecloth or placemat (not contrasting hues). A study recently published in the Journal of Consumer Research found that those who did served themselves less.

Shrink your plate

Eating off a smaller dish (try going from 12 inches to 10) can reduce your calorie intake by more than 20 percent, by tricking your brain into thinking your serving is actually bigger.