3 Foods to Eat Before Your Summer Workout

If you're sticking with your exercise routine this summer, congrats! You're doing something great for your mind, body, and soul. But, did you know you can get even more out of your sweat session by fueling your body right?

Especially if you're trying to lose weight, it might sound counter-intuitive to eat something before you exercise, but providing your body with some extra energy will help you push through your workout and go longer and stronger, so you get the results you want. With that said, try these all-natural foods to energize your fitness routine!

Bananas

Bananas provide a steady supply of calories (and energy!) from carbohydrates, and their healthy dose of potassium helps replenish electrolytes that are lost through sweat. Bananas are easily portable (just throw in your gym bag and go) and can be eaten alone for a quick and easy snack right before you start your workout.

Raisins

Raisins are high in potassium as well as natural sugars, which give your body a little boost during your workouts. In fact, some athletes rely solely on raisins instead of sports gels to fuel their muscles before a workout. Aim for a pre-execise snack of approximately 50 raisins (26 grams) for just 78 calories.

Pomegranate juice

Recent studies have found that healthy compounds in pomegranate juice may help you recover faster, so drink up before a workout to help reduce muscle soreness. Drinking 8 ounces of pomegranate juice before a workout is a delicious way to cool off and jump start recovery. Be sure to choose a pomegranate juice that is 100% juice in order to reap its full health benefits!

