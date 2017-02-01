26 Weight-Loss Myths You Shouldn't Believe

In a perfect world, we'd all have time each day to fit in a workout and prepare satisfying-yet-healthful meals for our families and ourselves. But the reality is that most of us don't have that time and never will—so we should be careful not to fall into the trap of what Albers calls the "wait-until approach." "Waiting until life 'settles down' is a recipe for disaster," she says. "Come to terms with the fact that life will always be filled with stress and unpredictable events. Now is the time to get started." You don't have to overhaul your daily routine—small tweaks can have big results!