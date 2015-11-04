25 Genius Ways Fitness Trainers Stay Motivated to Exercise

To stay on track with a healthy, balanced diet, Mulgrew says she gives in to temptation one time every day. "If I allow myself a treat, I'm way less likely to overindulge or binge," she says. "One glass of wine is perfect, but a whole bottle? Derailing."



This smart eating strategy is the reason many authorities say trendy or

restrictive diets simply don't work. You end up craving the self-banned food even more, increasing your odds of binge eating or falling off the wagon completely.