20 Little Ways to Drop the Pounds and Keep Them Off

Bad news: The average person gains one to two pounds a year.

Good news: Consuming just 100 fewer calories each day is enough to avert that weight gain.

If you're finding this out a little too late—and you want to actually lose some of that weight—you have to downsize by 500 calories a day. But you don't have to slash them all from your plate.

"You can eat 250 calories less and then burn 250 by walking for 30 to 45 minutes. Over a week, that will produce about a pound of weight loss," says Holly Wyatt, MD, a clinical researcher at the Center for Human Nutrition in Denver. You won't see dramatic changes immediately, but small tweaks like these will pay off over time.