We typically blame the winter holidays and rich comfort foods for winter weight gain. But summer foods can do just as much damage. Refreshing beverages and cold salads often contain surprisingly high amounts of fat and calories. "To stay in shape or even lose weight during the warm season, you need to follow two simple guidelines," says Brian Quebbemann, MD, a bariatric surgeon in Newport Beach, Calif. "First, there's always a healthy option for the type of food you want. Second, it's not only what you choose to eat but how you prepare it that makes the big difference." To keep you on track to fit into that new bathing suit, experts chime in on the biggest caloric danger zones.

RELATED: How to Get a Flat Stomach at Any Age