You may already know that capsaicin, the compound in chilis that gives them their kick, fires up your metabolism . Recent research from Maastricht University in the Netherlands shows that adding heat to your meal may also control your appetite. The study, which was published in the journal, found that adding 1/4 tsp of chili pepper to each meal increased satiety and fullness. What's more, some participants were only allowed to consume 75% of their recommended daily calorie intake, but didn't feel any more desire to continue eating after dinner than those who were given 100% of their daily calories.