11 Ways to Get Rid of Belly Fat—and Not One of Them is 'Doing More Sit-Ups'

The definition of belly fat might sound obvious—it's clearly the fat that sits around your middle, right? Well, not quite. While belly fat (also known as visceral fat) does indeed reside around your midsection, it goes deeper than just below the skin, padding your intestines and other vital organs, says Lawrence Cheskin, MD, professor and chair of the department of nutrition and food studies at George Mason University.

"The reason it’s different than other forms of fat, is because it’s more metabolically active—it gets into the blood stream faster than the stuff under your skin," Dr. Cheskin explains. "Belly fat has a bad influence on blood cholesterol and blood sugar, and all the metabolic diseases." So with belly fat also comes a heightened risk of those metabolic diseases, like diabetes.

Belly fat can also be independent from overall body fat, meaning someone who's not overweight could still have a lot of excess fat around his or her waist. The good news: For most people, when they lose weight, it tends to come off the middle, says Dr. Cheskin. People also tend to shed belly fat a little quicker than other areas, because the tummy is just a temporary holding zone for fat, he adds.

Something to keep in mind: It normal to carry some weight around your middle—Dr. Cheskin says a normal waist circumference is less than 40 inches for men and 36 inches for women—but if you want to trim it down, here are a few things you can do.