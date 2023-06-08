News What New York’s New Weight Discrimination Bill Means for Weight Stigma By Julia Landwehr Julia Landwehr Julia is a news reporter for Health, where she covers breaking and trending news on health and wellness topics. Before joining Health, Julia held an internship position at Verywell Health, where she also covered news. Her work has been featured in The Heights, an independent student newspaper at Boston College, and Minnesota Monthly. health's editorial guidelines Published on June 8, 2023 Fact checked by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years of experience in consumer-facing health and wellness content. health's fact checking process Certain areas of the United States have implemented legislation against discrimination based on someone's height or weight—New York City is the most recent to do so.This means people will no longer be denied employment, housing, or public accommodations because of their size.Experts agree that laws like this are helpful in the fight against weight stigma, though without changing public perception, weight discrimination will always be an issue. Discrimination based on size (height or weight) is now banned in New York City, thanks to new legislation signed by the city’s mayor Eric Adams on May 26. People will no longer be able to be turned away from most employment, housing, or public accommodations due to their size—a considerable step toward ending weight discrimination, according to advocates. “This legislation will have a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals,” Tigress Osborn, National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance board chair and co-founder of the Campaign for Size Freedom, said in a press release. “Our bodies are not the problem. Systems that have ignored us and refused to accommodate us are. This law can help change that.” New York City is now one of just a few districts in the U.S. to make weight-based discrimination illegal—Michigan and Washington state, as well as San Francisco and Madison, Wisconsin have also implemented the legislation. Tigress Osborn Our bodies are not the problem. Systems that have ignored us and refused to accommodate us are. This law can help change that. — Tigress Osborn In most other places, people can miss out on employment opportunities, housing, or other accommodations due to their weight. Though weight discrimination laws are rare, more states could soon be following suit. The reach of that possibility is vast—nearly 42% of U.S. adults have obesity, and one study found that the same percentage has reported experiencing weight stigma. “In most places in the United States, it’s legal to discriminate against someone because of their body size,” Rebecca Puhl, PhD, professor and director of the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health at the University of Connecticut, told Health. “[This law] is really important because it may serve as building momentum for other states and cities to do the same.” Getty Images / Westend61 What Is Weight Stigma? Weight stigma is, unfortunately, prevalent in the U.S.—it’s an “umbrella term” for any negative attitudes, prejudice, or discrimination against people of higher weights, explained A. Janet Tomiyama, PhD, professor of psychology at UCLA. In basic terms, “it’s treating someone as less than because of their size,” she clarified. Besides words or actions, weight discrimination—in the scope of the newly-passed New York City bill—can affect people’s jobs, education, and livelihood. The new law is a step toward eliminating any unfair barriers for people of higher weight. “In the workplace, that means employers cannot make a hiring decision or employment decision based on a person’s body weight,” Puhl explained. “We know from several decades of research that people face weight discrimination at virtually every stage of the employment cycle—from unfair hiring practices, to fewer promotions, to being stigmatized [by] their co-workers and being unfairly terminated.” The New York City bill prohibits weight discrimination in employment matters like these, but also in housing and public accommodation. “It might require some public accommodations, making modifications, like purchasing seat extenders for seats in public modes of transportation, for example,” Puhl noted. Weight discrimination extends beyond the parameters of the New York City law, however. People who are heavier may receive worse educational opportunities—one study found that students with high BMIs were less likely to receive interviews and acceptances in graduate school. The legislation, of course, can’t address stigma and prejudices against people who are heavier. Obesity is often seen as a moral failing, and those who are heavy are sometimes deemed unhygienic, lazy, or unintelligent. These stereotypes could have real consequences for people’s livelihoods without legislative protections. “At the hearing for this bill, we heard from a dietician who, despite being at the top of her class, could not get an unpaid internship because of her weight. We listened to a college student, unable to take notes in lectures because her university did not provide a desk she could sit in comfortably. These are not isolated stories.” Osborn said in a press release. What I Wish I Knew About How Weight Stigma Would Affect My Type 2 Diabetes Care Weight Discrimination As Health Issue At their core, these types of weight discrimination laws recognize size as a matter of human rights, Tomiyama explained—refusing to promote someone because they have obesity is in line with firing someone because they’re pregnant, or denying someone a housing application because of their disability status. But in addition to human rights, weight discrimination is also an issue of health. “Of course, being mean to someone because of the way they look can hurt someone’s feelings for sure. And we do see increased risk of anxiety and depression for people who experience weight discrimination,” Tomiyama said. “However, I think the hidden and additional kind of burden of experiencing weight discrimination is that it can harm people’s health.” A. Janet Tomiyama, PhD However, I think the hidden and additional kind of burden of experiencing weight discrimination is that it can harm people’s health. — A. Janet Tomiyama, PhD This is seen directly in how the quality of medical care varies across demographics—people who have obesity often receive worse medical treatment from healthcare professionals. Weight discrimination can also cause stress responses that erode people’s health over time, Tomiyama added. And all of the negative perceptions about fatness don't actually motivate people to lose weight, she continued. Perceived weight stigma may drive disordered eating or other poor health outcomes. “We know that when people experience weight discrimination, it really demotivates them from engaging in healthy behaviors,” she said. Legislation’s Impact on Weight Stigma New York City and other cities that have adopted these anti-discrimination laws are still in the minority—in most other places, there are no legal protections for size. But there is hope. Over the last decade, Puhl and her research team have been tracking public opinion for this kind of legislation. The majority of Americans are in support. There are, of course, a few objections. During the debate about New York City’s bill, some concern was raised, with certain groups wondering whether enforcing a weight discrimination ban would put an excessive burden on companies and courts. And there are also some caveats to the rule—some employers can reject someone based on their size when “height or weight may prevent a person from performing essential requirements of a job.” But in general, people seem to agree that weight discrimination bans are a good thing. The fact that New York City passed this legislation could help move the needle in other places—New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have all recently considered similar bills. Tomiyama is hopeful that more talk about these proposed or passed bills could even reflect a change in the culture in the US, where people are becoming more vocal about ending weight stigma. Banning discrimination based on height and weight would be a good protection for every person, experts agreed. But this legislation may have an even greater impact on key demographics who face stricter weight standards, like women, Puhl said. Additionally, low socioeconomic status Americans or some racial minority groups who face higher obesity rates could see a greater impact, Tomiyama noted. But laws aren’t the only thing that has to change in order to shift the reality of weight discrimination in the United States. A long, underlying history of people's unconscious biases and opinions will also have to shift. "We also need to change hearts and minds," Tomiyama said. "So as long as we live in a diet culture that prizes fitness at all costs, we're still going to see discrimination, regardless of what laws are on the books." How I Made Peace With My Fat Body and Disappointed My Parents 