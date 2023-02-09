Our Favorite Waterpik Electric Toothbrush-Water Flosser Combo Is Over $60 Off Right Now

If you've been eyeing one of these, now's the time to buy.

Published on February 9, 2023

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush

If you've been looking to invest in your oral health this year, it looks like now may be the ideal time. Voted as one of our Best Water Flossers of 2023, the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion is a two-in-one oral health wonder—and it's currently on major sale. It has the benefits of both a powerful water flosser and an electric toothbrush in one convenient package. While this popular combo usually runs $200, it's currently over $60 off, making it one steal of a deal.

According to one 2021 study, water flossers were just as efficient at removing plaque as traditional string floss, but were especially beneficial for people who, well, didn't like flossing at all—which, it turns out, is quite a lot of people. Electric toothbrushes also often do a better job removing plaque and food debris than manual ones thanks to oscillating heads—and that handy two-minute timer. Basically, unless you're a person who is excellent at flossing properly and brushing to the max, the Waterpik may do a better job than you.

Beyond the obvious space-saving benefit of the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion, our tester "found it super easy to toggle back and forth between settings" and raved that the combo "left their mouth feeling instantly clean, like they had just had their teeth scrubbed by a professional." This particular model also comes with a generous 16-ounce reservoir, meaning you can floss for a full 60 seconds without needing to refill.

We clearly aren't the only ones in love with the Sonic-Fusion. One satisfied reviewer exclaims their "gums have never felt better" while another shares "the brush is soft enough" for their "sensitive gums and teeth." Another raves that the electric toothbrush-water flosser combo "helps keep my teeth and gums in tip-top shape"—and isn't that what we all want?

