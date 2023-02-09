What to Buy Oral & Dental Products Our Favorite Waterpik Electric Toothbrush-Water Flosser Combo Is Over $60 Off Right Now If you've been eyeing one of these, now's the time to buy. By Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Health and Parents. She comes from an extensive background in lifestyle media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products that truly make a difference in people's everyday lives. health's editorial guidelines Published on February 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua If you've been looking to invest in your oral health this year, it looks like now may be the ideal time. Voted as one of our Best Water Flossers of 2023, the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion is a two-in-one oral health wonder—and it's currently on major sale. It has the benefits of both a powerful water flosser and an electric toothbrush in one convenient package. While this popular combo usually runs $200, it's currently over $60 off, making it one steal of a deal. Amazon To buy: Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Electric Toothbrush-Water Flosser Combo $139 (was $200); amazon.com According to one 2021 study, water flossers were just as efficient at removing plaque as traditional string floss, but were especially beneficial for people who, well, didn't like flossing at all—which, it turns out, is quite a lot of people. Electric toothbrushes also often do a better job removing plaque and food debris than manual ones thanks to oscillating heads—and that handy two-minute timer. Basically, unless you're a person who is excellent at flossing properly and brushing to the max, the Waterpik may do a better job than you. Beyond the obvious space-saving benefit of the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion, our tester "found it super easy to toggle back and forth between settings" and raved that the combo "left their mouth feeling instantly clean, like they had just had their teeth scrubbed by a professional." This particular model also comes with a generous 16-ounce reservoir, meaning you can floss for a full 60 seconds without needing to refill. To buy: Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Electric Toothbrush-Water Flosser Combo $139 (was $200); amazon.com We clearly aren't the only ones in love with the Sonic-Fusion. One satisfied reviewer exclaims their "gums have never felt better" while another shares "the brush is soft enough" for their "sensitive gums and teeth." Another raves that the electric toothbrush-water flosser combo "helps keep my teeth and gums in tip-top shape"—and isn't that what we all want? Shop More Health Deals This Popular 'Quiet and Compact' Folding Exercise Bike is On Sale for Less Than $140 Amazon Shoppers Dub This Cooling Body Pillow the ‘Best Ever’ & It’s 43% Off Right Now 11 Products Under $20 to Soothe Cracked, Dry Heels Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit