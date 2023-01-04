Whether 2023 means a new fitness routine, just getting back to your old one after a short holiday pause, or going all in on healthy habits for your New Year’s resolutions, a recent study from the National Institutes of Health highlighted something that we should all be working on right now: hydration.

According to the study published in the journal eBioMedicine, the impact of daily hydration can have a much more profound impact on your health that just clear skin and healthy blood pressure. Researchers found that adults who did not drink enough water over 30 years were more likely to die at a younger age while good hydration is linked to healthy aging.

So with this research in mind, whether you’re hitting the gym or hitting the office (and of course consulting your doctor first), the recommended daily amount of water per person can vary, according to the study’s press release. However, the National Academies of Medicine, for example, "suggests that most women consume around 6-9 cups (1.5-2.2 liters) of fluids daily and for men, 8-12 cups (2-3 liters).” Luckily, this new study comes right during New Year’s resolution sales which means tons of hydration helpers from brands like Hydro Flask, Camelbak, and more are majorly discounted right now to help set you up for success.

Infusion Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

If you get tired of drinking just plain water all day, this one's for you. Available in two sizes, a 32-ounce and 24-ounce option, this BPA-free fruit infuser is currently 20% off right now. Plus, it also comes in 14 different lid color options for its leak-proof screw cap.

To buy: Infusion Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $16 (was $20); amazon.com

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle

This popular 40-ounce durable water bottle is up to 35% off right now, depending on the color you pick. The BPA-free insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours so you can help keep your liquids at your favorite temperature while on the go, which will make any goals of staying hydrated this year a little easier to meet.

To buy: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap $32 (was $50); amazon.com

Elyphine 32-Ounce Water Bottle with Removable Straw and Time Marker

Help stay motivated to keep hydrated throughout the entire day while saving 50% off, thanks to Amazon’s limited sale on this 32-ounce, BPA-free water bottle. In addition to motivational quotes, the water bottle has time markers to help keep you on track with your fluid consumption and a mouth wide enough for ice cubes as well as a carrying strap.

To buy: Elyphine 32-Ounce Water Bottle with Removable Straw and Time Marker $11 (was $20); amazon.com

Icewater 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle

This water bottle is also currently 50% off right now but unlike others, it helps remind you when it’s time to drink up by lighting up. That’s right, this 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle will glow in one-hour increments to cue you that it’s time to sip up. It’s also BPA-free, vacuum insulated, sweat-proof, can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and comes with built-in wireless Bluetooth speakers.

To buy: Icewater 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle $30 (was $60); amazon.com

Eailgorl Water Bottle with Motivational Time Marker and Straw

You can score this BPA-free, reusable water bottle with a flip-top lid for 40% off right now but that deal won’t last long. Whether you go for the gradient black, muted blue, or more vibrant shades, it’s important what’s on the inside thanks to the leakproof seal: up to a gallon of water that you'll be cheered on to drink throughout the day with motivational time callouts.

To buy: Eailgorl Water Bottle with Motivational Time Marker $18 (was $30); amazon.com

32-Ounce Glass Water Bottles with Time Marker Reminder

This pair of glass water bottles comes with two silicone sleeves as well as one straw and is 44% off right now. The BPA-free glass is durable—it’s dishwasher safe and can be used in a range of temperatures from -4-degrees Fahrenheit to 302-degrees Fahrenheit.

To buy: 32-Ounce Glass Water Bottles with Time Marker Reminder $15 (was $27); amazon.com

Phillips Sparkling Water Maker

Sometimes flat water just isn't fun, and at 24% off, this sleek sparkling water maker can save you money and energy—all while helping to keep you hydrated. We call that a win-win in our book, especially considering the fact that this machine can fill 1-liter, BPA-free reusable bottles with just the touch of a button.

To buy: Phillips Sparkling Water Maker $68 (was $90); amazon.com

Collapsible Water Bottle

You don’t have to carry around a water bottle with you—or recycle it when you’re done—to stay hydrated. And this Collapsible Water Bottle, on sale right now for 35% off, proves it. Made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, this travel bottle is leak-proof and comes complete with a carabiner and then folds up in your bag when you're done.

To buy: Collapsible Water Bottle $13 (was $20); amazon.com

CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack

If you’re looking to stay active while on-the-go, consider this CamelBak HydroBak that’s 20% off right for hands-free drinking. It’s lightweight, available in four colors, and delivers maximum hydration (20% more water per sip, according to the brand)—and it's perfect for all those hikes you're going to take in 2023.

To buy: CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50-Ounce $40 (was $50); amazon.com

Aquafit Half Gallon Water Bottle With Times To Drink

If you’re looking for something that holds more water, this half-gallon water jug holds a whopping 64 ounces of water and is over half off depending on color. The bottle is also marked with both time markers and intake measurements to help you track your hydrations goals. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and comes with two caps—one with a silicone straw and one without—and has a handle and a strap.

To buy: Aquafit Half Gallon Water Bottle $18 with extra 10% off coupon for Prime mmebers (was $40); amazon.com