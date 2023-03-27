What to Buy News & Deals This Vitamix Blender Is on Sale for $260 Off—But Only for 2 Days The best-selling appliance is perfect for making smoothies, soups, desserts, and more. By Amy Stanford Amy Stanford Amy is a News & Deals writer for Parents and Health.com. Always on the hunt for the next "must-have" product, she's turned her (slight) shopping addiction into a 12+ year career writing and editing product content for some of the world's most trusted online brands. health's editorial guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua If you’ve had your eye on a Vitamix blender, now is your chance to own this top-of-the-line appliance for a steal. The best-selling Vitamix 5300 is a high-powered blender that can replace countless other appliances in your kitchen—and it’s currently a whopping $260 off at QVC. QVC To buy: Vitamix 5300 64-oz Variable Speed Blender $300 (was $560); qvc.com Where Vitamix differs from other blenders is its power and durability. The 2.2 horsepower motor and sharp blades leave nothing behind and the 64-oz container is BPA-free and easy to clean. With a push of a button, it can create everything from ice cream and sorbet to protein smoothies and your favorite nut butter. It can even turn cold vegetables straight from the fridge into hot soup in just six minutes. The family-owned company has been operating for over 100 years and ensures each machine is built to last (as evidenced by the 7-year warranty). A strong blender like this one is perfect for whipping up healthy smoothies filled with tons of vegetables and nutrients. Smoothies are an easy way to incorporate more non-animal protein into your diet. Plus, if you have a sensitive stomach or suffer from a digestive issue like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), smoothies can make foods easier to digest. QVC To buy: Vitamix 5300 64-oz Variable Speed Blender $300 (was $560); qvc.com Also included is a recipe book which offers tons of healthy ideas to get you started. One Amazon reviewer of the same model shared, “The included recipe book is excellent. It not only has great recipes, but it also provides detailed nutritional information for each recipe, including carbohydrate content—very important for a diabetic like myself.” Normally retailing for $560, it’s an investment appliance for sure. But for the next two days, you can get yours for only $300—shipping and handling included! And that may just be a deal that’s too good to miss. Shop More Health Deals 10 Things to Buy With Your FSA Money in March This Air Purifier Is Our Top Pick for Small Spaces—And It's Nearly 50% Off Right Now We Named These the Best Running Shoes With Arch Support—and They Just Went On Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit