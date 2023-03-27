This Vitamix Blender Is on Sale for $260 Off—But Only for 2 Days

If you’ve had your eye on a Vitamix blender, now is your chance to own this top-of-the-line appliance for a steal. The best-selling Vitamix 5300 is a high-powered blender that can replace countless other appliances in your kitchen—and it’s currently a whopping $260 off at QVC.

To buy: Vitamix 5300 64-oz Variable Speed Blender $300 (was $560); qvc.com

Where Vitamix differs from other blenders is its power and durability. The 2.2 horsepower motor and sharp blades leave nothing behind and the 64-oz container is BPA-free and easy to clean. With a push of a button, it can create everything from ice cream and sorbet to protein smoothies and your favorite nut butter. It can even turn cold vegetables straight from the fridge into hot soup in just six minutes.

The family-owned company has been operating for over 100 years and ensures each machine is built to last (as evidenced by the 7-year warranty).

A strong blender like this one is perfect for whipping up healthy smoothies filled with tons of vegetables and nutrients. Smoothies are an easy way to incorporate more non-animal protein into your diet. Plus, if you have a sensitive stomach or suffer from a digestive issue like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), smoothies can make foods easier to digest.

Also included is a recipe book which offers tons of healthy ideas to get you started. One Amazon reviewer of the same model shared, “The included recipe book is excellent. It not only has great recipes, but it also provides detailed nutritional information for each recipe, including carbohydrate content—very important for a diabetic like myself.”

Normally retailing for $560, it’s an investment appliance for sure. But for the next two days, you can get yours for only $300—shipping and handling included! And that may just be a deal that’s too good to miss.