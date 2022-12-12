

A cozy pair of slippers is pretty much a must-have in the winter, but choosing a good pair is about so much more than just keeping your toes warm on chilly days. If you’re on your feet all day, wearing a flimsy pair of house shoes or even going barefoot might be the worst thing you could do. (In fact, podiatrist Dr. Jackie Sutera says that’s usually what causes some of the most common injuries she sees in her office.) Instead, choosing a high-quality pair of slippers that supports the foot and functions just like an outdoor shoe will save you from a lot of unnecessary aches and pains. (Not to mention trips to the doctor.)

This is why so many women are raving about the Vionic Indulge Relax Slipper, an open-toe style, orthopedic slipper that was actually designed by podiatrists. For starters, it features supreme arch support, a deep heel-cup for stability, and special cushioning around the ball of the foot, which helps realign your stride. It also has a “sole-hugging” footbed that’s biomechanically contoured to reduce unnecessary stress on the feet, ankles, and knees, making them ideal for wearing around the house all day long. They also come in a wide a variety of colors and patterns to suit every style. Lucky for us, they're marked down up to $43% right now and thanks to fast Prime shipping, will make it right in time for the holidays!

To buy: Vionic Indulge Relax Slipper $39-$59 (was $70); amazon.com

According to Dr. Sutera, who is also part of the Vionic team, there’s a reason why wearing supportive shoes—both indoors and out—becomes increasingly important as we get older. Over time, the padding on the bottom of our feet becomes thinner, due to age, weight changes, hormones, and even just natural wear and tear. Unfortunately, this also means we lose our body’s natural, shock-absorbing cushion, which can make it feel like we’re sometimes walking on “skin and bone." This often leads to chronic foot pain, uncomfortable pressure, and even callus formation under the skin. But thanks to the Vionics’ three-zone comfort technology, tired feet will feel supported and cushioned in all the right ways.

“They are soft, comfortable, and most importantly, they give my feet proper support and alignment, which brings every other part of my stance/body into alignment as well,” wrote one Amazon customer, who said they specifically bought the Vionics to help relieve their chronic foot and back pain. Now, they have ”good feet and a happy back!”

“This is the most supportive, comfortable, and attractive slipper I ever purchased,” wrote another customer, who said that a past injury shattered their left foot and left them with screws and bars in their feet. “I now have three pairs of Vionic slippers that I live in 24/7,” they shared.

Other Amazon customers have credited the slippers with full-on curing their plantar fasciitis, a common foot condition that occurs when the plantar fascia tissue becomes inflamed, causing excruciating heel pain.

“I have suffered plantar fasciitis in both feet for years [and] spent a lot of money on shoes and slippers,” one customer shared. “These beauties have really eased my pain.”

Another said their plantar fasciitis pain went away within 48 hours of wearing the slippers. (Wow.)

It’s no wonder then that the Vionics have racked up more than 12,500 positive reviews on Amazon, and even made it on to Oprah’s coveted “Favorite Things” list in 2016.

"Talk about cute and comfy,” Oprah said at the time. “A flexible midsole, an orthotic footbed, and plush terry cloth fabric? My feet have never been happier."

Hey, if they’re good enough for Oprah, they’re good enough for us!