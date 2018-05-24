13 Reasons You're Dizzy–and What to Do About It

It might be normal to feel a little dizzy upon finishing a grueling workout or jumping up from your seat too fast, but if you’re getting wobbly throughout the day, it could indicate a more serious issue.

Dizziness can make you feel lightheaded, woozy, and unstable. It can happen when there’s an issue with sensory organs (the eyes and ears in particular), and it can even lead to fainting, nausea, and vomiting, in extreme cases. It’s a symptom of many disorders, making the range of potential causes of dizziness pretty large.

Having an occasional bout of dizziness is fairly common, but if you notice chronic episodes or your dizziness lasts for a substantial amount of time, talk to your doctor.

Here are some of the causes of dizziness to be mindful of.

