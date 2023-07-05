Van’s Gluten Free Waffles Recalled: FDA Says Product Could Pose Serious Allergy Risk

Van's International Foods issued a voluntary recall on certain packages of Van's Gluten Free Original Waffles because they may contain undeclared wheat.

Consumers can identify recalled packages by the lot code number, expiration date, and universal product code (UPC) that are listed on the side of the package.

Consumers should check their freezers for the product and throw out or return any packages that match the three identifying factors.

Certain packages of Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles were voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of undeclared wheat, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday.

The FDA is calling the recall “urgent,” as the recalled products pose a risk for people with wheat sensitivities or allergies. Consuming the recalled waffles could cause “serious or life-threatening” allergic reactions.

So far there have been no illnesses or allergic reactions reported from eating the recalled waffles.

Van’s did not specify how many packages of the Gluten Free Original Waffles were included in the recall, but the products were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, and Washington.

The recall is limited to products with a certain lot code number, expiration date, and universal product code (UPC) that are listed on the side of the package.

The boxes of waffles that may have undeclared wheat are stamped with the following:

Lot code #UW40193L

“Best by” date of January 19, 2024

UPC 0 89947 30206 4

Consumers who think they may have purchased one of the recalled packages of Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles should check their freezers for the product. If a package that matches the three identifiers is found, it should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased for a refund. People may also want to reach out to the retailer where they purchased the waffles to confirm the lot code.

The recalled waffles should not be eaten.

Van’s said it was notified by a consumer that their product contained wheat even though the packaging said the waffle was wheat-free. After further investigation, the company found that the issue seemed to be caused by some Gluten Free Original packaging being mixed in with a pallet of cartons that were later filled with wheat-containing waffles.

The company said that “immediate steps were taken to prevent recurrence.”

Anyone with questions or seeking more information can contact Van’s Consumer Affairs by calling 1-800-323-7117 or by filling out an online form.



Declaring Wheat to Protect Those With Allergies

Even though recalled packages of Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles may not be dangerous to every consumer, people with wheat or gluten allergies could get dangerously sick from eating the product.

Wheat is considered one of the nine major food allergens by the FDA, along with foods like peanuts, eggs, and soybeans. This means that products with wheat must be “specifically labeled with the name of the allergen source” so that people who have the allergy can more easily identify and avoid any products that might make them sick.

Wheat allergies are most common in children, and the majority of cases are mild. However, some people can have more severe sensitivities and reactions.

Like other allergic reactions, if someone with a wheat allergy ingests it, they may experience hives, rashes, nausea, vomiting, sneezing, or in rare cases, anaphylaxis.

Wheat allergies differ from gluten intolerance or celiac disease, which instead refers to the body having an issue with one particular protein that’s found in wheat and other grains.

But similarly, if someone with celiac disease eats gluten that is in wheat, they can experience potentially life-threatening illnesses. This further emphasizes how crucial it is for people to know whether the products they're eating contain wheat or gluten.

