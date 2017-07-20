7 Things You Need to Know About Vaccines

Vaccines stir up controversy. Whether people are debating if they’re actually necessary, or arguing that they cause autism, the preventative shots seem to attract endless buzz. Unfortunately some of that buzz is totally bogus. To set things straight, we’re highlighting seven indisputable facts about vaccines.

The most popular claim from anti-vaxxers is that vaccinations cause autism. According to American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, this just isn’t so. That is, most reactions to vaccines are both mild and temporary, like a short-lived fever or a sore arm following a shot. No biggie. The bottom line: Getting vaccinated is always the safer choice, since skipping out on the protective injections can lead to far more severe injuries.

WATCH THE VIDEO: 6 Ways to Prevent Colds & Flu

Shots aren’t just for little ones either. While you may associate vaccinations with your childhood, they’re are actually needed at every stage of life. For example, adults should get boosters for diseases like tetanus and pertussis (AKA whooping cough); seniors should opt for pneumonia vaccines; and everyone should get a flu shot annually. And if you’re traveling somewhere exotic, chances are you’ll want to get vaccinated to protect yourself against any foreign illnesses you may be exposed to.

RELATED: 10 Vaccinations You Might Need if You’re Going on a Big Trip

Not convinced? The CDC reports that vaccines will prevent more than 21 million hospitalizations and 732,000 deaths in U.S. children born since 1994.

Want other major vaccination myths debunked? Watch the video above for science-backed truths about how vaccinations keep you—and others—healthy. Pay it forward!