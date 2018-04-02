10 Easy Dinner Recipes for People With Diabetes

Try this recipe: Spaghetti and Meatballs

The classic combo of spaghetti and meatballs gets a healthy upgrade with lean bison meat. Feel free to swap the iceberg lettuce with any other green for an extra punch of nutrients.

Ingredients: multigrain bread, ground buffalo, garlic, dried sage, onion, eggs, salt, black pepper, olive oil, low-sodium pasta sauce, whole-wheat spaghetti, iceberg lettuce, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Calories: 560