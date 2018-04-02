10 Easy Dinner Recipes for People With Diabetes

Get healthy, easy, and tasty diabetic dinner recipes that will keep you full without spiking your sugar levels.
Start Slideshow
Mittera Group/The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook

1 of 11

Hot Glazed Pork Chops with Arugula and Walnut Salad

Try this recipe: Hot Glazed Pork Chops with Arugula and Walnut Salad

This succulent pork adds a helping of lean protein to a fiber-rich salad chock full of walnuts and crispy croutons.

Ingredients: orange marmalade, Dijon mustard, hot pepper sauce, boneless pork chops, olive oil, salt, black pepper, arugula, chopped walnuts, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, whole-wheat croutons

Calories: 580

Advertisement
Mittera Group/The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook

2 of 11

Mustard-Crusted Snapper with Tomato and Mint Barley

Try this recipe: Mustard-Crusted Snapper with Tomato and Mint Barley

If you have a hard time finding snapper, you can sub in nearly any fish fillet, like tilapia or sole. 

Ingredients: Dijon mustard, grainy mustard, ground cumin, honey, snapper fillets, quick-cooking pearl barley, olive oil, diced onion, diced tomato, fresh mint, salt, black pepper

Calories: 490

Mittera Group/The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook

3 of 11

Shrimp and Mushroom Pizza

Try this recipe: Shrimp and Mushroom Pizza

Pizza is great, and it's even better topped with a shrimp-and-arugula salad. 

Ingredients: whole-wheat pizza base, tomatoes, reduced-fat Swiss cheese, button mushrooms, green bell pepper, large shrimp, dried oregano, lemon juice, black pepper, baby arugula

Calories: 470

Advertisement
Mittera Group/The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook

4 of 11

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Try this recipe: Spaghetti and Meatballs

The classic combo of spaghetti and meatballs gets a healthy upgrade with lean bison meat. Feel free to swap the iceberg lettuce with any other green for an extra punch of nutrients.

Ingredients: multigrain bread, ground buffalo, garlic, dried sage, onion, eggs, salt, black pepper, olive oil, low-sodium pasta sauce, whole-wheat spaghetti, iceberg lettuce, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Calories: 560

Mittera/Designed for One

5 of 11

Ham, Pepper, and Pineapple Broiler Packet

Try this recipe: Ham, Pepper, and Pineapple Broiler Packet

This easy dish needs little more than four minutes in the broiler to simmer in it's own juices before it's ready to eat. 

Ingredients: extra-lean diced ham, green bell pepper, frozen pineapple cubes, canola oil, pre-cooked whole-grain rice, green onion, garlic salt

Calories: 330

Mittera/Designed for One

6 of 11

Knife and Fork Turkey-Corn Tortillas

Try this recipe: Knife and Fork Turkey-Corn Tortillas

Turkey may be a leaner meat, but these tortillas are still packed with all the usual Mexican flavors. 

Ingredients: lean ground turkey, frozen corn, ground cumin, medium picante sauce, cilantro, corn tortillas, romaine lettuce, reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese, lime

Calories: 330

Advertisement
Advertisement
Mittera/Designed for One

7 of 11

Mexican Shrimp With Lime

Try this recipe: Mexican Shrimp with Lime

The flavors on this Mexican-inspired shrimp may be simple, but that doesn't make them any less bold.  

Ingredients: onion, raw shrimp, light butter, chili powder, ground cumin, lemon pepper seasoning, fresh cilantro, lime

Calories: 190

Mittera/Designed for One

8 of 11

Sirloin Strips with Blue Cheese Rotini

Try this recipe: Sirloin Strips with Blue Cheese Rotini

Juicy strips of top sirloin make this healthier pasta dish super filling and abundantly tasty. 

Ingredients: whole-grain rotini, canola oil, top sirloin steak, reduced-fat blue cheese, green onion, dried rosemary, salt, black pepper

Calories: 390

Tara Donne/The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook

9 of 11

Sriracha-Roasted Pork with Sweet Potatoes

Try this recipe: Sriracha-Roasted Pork with Sweet Potatoes

With just four ingredients, this tasty dish takes just 10 minutes of prep work for a quick-and-easy weeknight meal.

Ingredients: pork tenderloin, sweet potatoes, honey, sriracha

Calories: 280

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection

10 of 11

Crab Cake

Try this recipe: Crab Cake

Try them as a quick snack or a hearty lunch, because at just 100 calories, these lighter crab cakes are as versatile as they are delicious.

Ingredients: lump crabmeat, Dijon mustard, margarine, egg, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, Tabasco sauce, bread crumbs, lemon wedges

Calories: 100

Recipes excerpted from the American Diabetes Association's The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook ©2018, The Complete Month of Meals Collection ©2017,  Designed for One ©2017, and The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores, or by calling 1-800-232-6733.

Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement