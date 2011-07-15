7 Light Margarita Recipes, No-Bake Desserts, and 5 Ways to Change Your Cardio Routine

Health.com
July 15, 2011

  • You don't need to spend all day working over a hot stove; try these no-bake, no-hassle desserts! Added bonus: The ingredients for each sweet treat will cost you less than $3 per serving. [AllYou]

  • The incidence of diabetes is rising fast in the U.S. Read this cautionary tale about why you should make healthy lifestyle choices, so you don't let type 2 get the best of you. [DailySpark]

  • Don't get stuck in a gym rut—it's a long climb back out. Instead, try these five tips to keep your cardio routine fresh and fun. [FitSugar]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up