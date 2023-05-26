This Best-Selling Bidet Is the Best Bathroom Upgrade I’ve Ever Made—and It’s on Major Sale for Memorial Day

If you’ve traveled abroad, you’ll know that bidets are a staple of many European and Asian households. The bathroom appliance that looks like a small, low sink next to the toilet is designed to be sat on to wash your genitalia and anus after using the bathroom. In recent years, they’ve become much more popular in the United States thanks to the development of bidet attachments. These devices allow you to enjoy the bidet experience without needing to install an entirely separate plumbing fixture.

At a fraction of the cost, the rental-friendly option is a great way to upgrade your bathroom experience and overall hygiene. Not to mention, save some money on toilet paper. (No, it doesn’t replace toilet paper entirely, but it does help you use less, which is a win-win for both your wallet and the environment.)

If you’ve been wanting a bidet attachment, now is the time to treat yourself because Tushy is having a Memorial Day sale worth talking about. From May 26-30, you can purchase all Tushy bidets for 25 percent off with code SUMMERBUM.

The best-selling bidet with over 16,000 five-star reviews has a sleek, slim design and an improved nozzle that rinses before and after each use. It’s super easy to install in less than 10 minutes and fits nearly every toilet with adjustable seat fasteners.

To buy: Tushy Classic 3.0, $97 with code SUMMERBUM (was $129); hellotushy.com

One of the details that sets the Tushy bidet apart is the precision nozzle adjuster which allows you to control where the water sprays. You can also control the water pressure to ensure it’s not too intense.

I can attest to the Tushy bidet making a great gift, too. My sister and brother-in-law gifted me with a Tushy Classic this past Christmas and I’m not ashamed to say I positively shrieked with excitement when I opened the box. I had been wanting one for a while and dropping some not-so-subtle hints.

It’s sleek design fits the aesthetic of the bathroom perfectly without taking up too much space. It was as easy to install as they claim (trust me, I am probably the least handy person you’ll ever meet and I had no problems). I use it every single day but I especially appreciate having it during my period as it helps me feel a lot cleaner down there than when I was relying on toilet paper and wipes.

To buy: Tushy Spa 3.0, $120 with code SUMMERBUM (was $159); hellotushy.com

One level up from the Tushy Classic 3.0 is the Tushy Spa 3.0 model which allows you to adjust the water from cool to warm and have better control over your comfort. This model does take slightly longer to install (approximately 10.5 minutes) and you need to ensure you have a hook-up to hot water within 6 feet (they include the connection hose). But the warm water option is definitely worth it.

One happy customer shared that she loved her Tushy so much, she bought a second one. “I recommend a Tushy to everyone,” she raved. “Especially those who menstruate. It’s a life-saver during that time of the month!”

To buy: Tushy Ace Electric Bidet Seat, $375 with code SUMMERBUM (was $499); hellotushy.com

For the fanciest of bums looking for the Rolls Royce of bidets, the Tushy Ace Electric Bidet Seat will not only wash your nethers but warm and dry you as well—all via remote control! The Tushy Ace Electric Bidet Seat features five settings for temperature control and water pressure, a soft-close lid, and a sensor to ensure it’s only going to work when needed. The remote control even comes with a wall mount so ensure it’s always within reach.

If you have an elderly loved one or someone with mobility issues, this could be a fantastic option to help them in the bathroom without relying as heavily on others for assistance. One customer shared that after gifting a Tushies to her elderly parents and a “handi-capable” friend, “this little addition to the toilet has been a huge improvement to quality of life for these folks, who suffer greatly with back pain, knee pain, and hip pain … [and have] limitations in bending and reaching.”

If you suffer from hemorrhoids, heavy periods, conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), or you just want to upgrade your hygiene routine, I can’t recommend a Tushy bidet enough. But if you’re not totally happy, you can always return it within their generous 60-day risk-free return window. Just make sure you hurry, because this sale only lasts a few days.

