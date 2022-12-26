I don’t about you, but COVID times did something terrible to me. It’s hard to explain, but there’s a new sense of wasting-away-in-front of my computer, combined with a general feeling of listlessness that is hard to combat for me these days. Maybe it’s the brush with mortality we all faced just getting groceries, perhaps it’s a combination of all of the horrible things of the past few years, or if I had to guess, it might even have something to do with the fact that we go from our medium screen during the day to watching our big screen with our little screen in our hands at night.

Regardless of the cause, I’ve been on the hunt for a catalyst for change and after one too many TikToks were served up to me, I decided to take the plunge into investing in an under-the-desk treadmill walking pad. The journey to becoming the type of person who types while walking has simultaneously been a game-changer and one that sort of makes me feel like a hamster on a wheel. If you’re curious about taking the plunge to a walking treadmill pad yourself—or were just gifted one for the holidays—here's what I recommend to really make it work for you.

A1 Pro Smart Walk Folding Treadmill

Amazon

I bought this walking pad off a recommendation in a freelance group I’m in and since owning it in July and using it several times a week, it’s been a great buy. The walking pad is app-controlled through my phone so I don't have to constantly scramble looking for a separate remote.

The treadmill is a walking pad only, so it doesn’t have any arms or structures to lean on, but it folds in half, has wheels to move it around, and comes with calibration tools to adjust it so the track is aligned. It fits neatly under my desk and I fold it up when I’m not using it and can still pull my chair right up to my desk. It’s on the pricier side of walking pads, but it's a high-quality product.

To buy: A1 Pro Smart Walking Folding Treadmill $550; amazon.com

Adjustable Standing Desk Workstation

Amazon

I spent a lot of time looking for the perfect adjustable computer holder that I could use at my desk for whatever position I felt like at the moment: sitting, standing, or walking. But I really wanted the workstation to also not be horrifically ugly or simply utilitarian.

Eventually, I found this one and it’s been perfect: it has two shelves that simply slide in and out and I can move the computer to the tallest one and the keyboard to the middle when I’m walking or standing and then adjust it again if I want to sit. It’s minimal and streamlined and blends in with office decor perfectly.

To buy: Crew & Axel Adjustable Standing Desk Workstation $64; amazon.com

Freestanding Keypad

Amazon

If you have a laptop only, you’ll probably want to add a freestanding keyboard so you can keep your ergonomics intact—your monitor should be at eye level, while you want your keyboard to be near your chest.

There are a lot of freestanding keyboards available on Amazon, but for this one, I wanted to be sure it worked, so I went directly to Apple since I have a Macbook Pro.

To buy: Apple Magic Keyboard $94 (was $99); amazon.com

Wired Mouse

Amazon

I also ordered a mouse since I figured it would be easier to navigate the mouse while trying not to wipe out on my face on the treadmill. I tried a wireless one, but soon got annoyed by trying to charge it, so I just went plain jane and bought a cheap wired one from good ol’ Amazon. Easy and done.

To buy: Macally USB C Mouse $20; amazon.com

Memory Foam Wrist Pads

Amazon

The moment I attempted to type and walk at the same time, I quickly realized that I would need some very real support for my wrists if I was going to make this setup work. Walking means you don’t have your desk to lean on, so there is more pressure on your wrists—and over time, that could definitely lead to some problems.

Again, I searched for something that would get the job done and found this set that offered a lot of different colors and styles at a very affordable price. Now, I use my wrist pad while I work even when sitting, but the freestanding wrist pad it comes with is crucial when you’re walking. Trust me.

To buy: Memory Foam Wrist Pads $15; amazon.com

Keyboard Cover

Amazon

While you’ll undoubtedly be comfortable, all that heavy leaning on your fancy new wristpads will lead to one unpleasant consequence: static electricity.

I went through exactly one day of being shocked nearly to death by the keys on my keypad before I realized it was time to take action. This is not a scientifically proven way to reduce static electricity, so check with your doctor to be safe, but I reasoned that covering my metal keys would be something that couldn’t conduct electricity, and it's worked so far.

This version is compatible with the iMac 24-inch magic keyboard with Touch ID.

To buy: Eoocoo Keyboard Cover $8; amazon.com

Smartwatch Leg Band

Amazon

If you have a smartwatch you wear on your wrist, it most likely won’t pick up on the steps you’re logging on your walking pad, so many people add a longer leg band to be sure they get counted.

To buy: Smartwatch Leg Band $14.39 with 20% off coupon (was $18); amazon.com

Compression Socks

Amazon

It’s recommended that if you plan on logging a lot of steps on your new walking pad—and trust me, you’ll probably get carried away in the beginning, as my 10-mile Day Four can attest—you get in the habit of wearing compression socks. If you do pick these up, I found they run small, so size up.

To buy: Compression Socks $10; amazon.com

Adidas Slip-On Running Shoe

Amazon

I found that I needed to have all of my “tools” for the treadmill ready and accessible in my office or I would find an excuse not to actually walk. Fortunately, I already owned these shoes, so I simply stashed them in my office, but having a quick and easy slip-on shoe that was comfortable to walk in has been key. Pro tip: I also keep socks in my office to make it even easier.

To buy: Adidas Slip-On Running Shoe $30-$120; amazon.com

Oscillating Stand Fan

Amazon

I bought my walking pad in July and while I loved logging my miles, I did not love how downright drenched I would get using it during the summer months. Maybe I’m just a sweaty person or maybe I just enjoy walking at a fast pace, but either way, I got sick of being sweaty and trying to work pretty fast, so I added a fan into my office space as well.

To buy: Oscillating Stand Fan $30; amazon.com

EttelLut Cotton Active Running Bike Shorts

Amazon

The sweaty summer months also soon taught me that I needed to adjust my work wardrobe as well—I’m someone with thighs that rub together, so I found that some lightweight bike shorts were the perfect way to walk, work, stay cool, and avoid the dreaded thigh chafing. This pair was super affordable, lightweight, and has held up through countless miles.

To buy: EttelLut Cotton Active Running Bike Shorts $13; amazon.com

Stanley Big Grip Travel Quencher

Amazon

I’m almost embarrassed to tell you this last one, but I was influenced to buy the Stanley after months of gulping down drinks from inferior cups and spilling them all over myself.

I waited until the Stanley went on sale and I told no one I was doing it, but now that I’m the proud owner of one, I have to admit: I love this cup. It’s heavy, so there’s no risk of it falling over, the handle is perfectly large and sturdy enough to grip while you’re walking, it fits in a cupholder so I take it everywhere, and with a 40 oz. capacity this thing holds so much water, which if you’re a water guzzler like me, you will really appreciate.

To buy: Stanley 40oz. Adventure Quencher $40; amazon.com

Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.

