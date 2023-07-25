Trader Joe's recently issued a recall for two types of cookies after determining they may contain rocks.

Trader Joe's has recalled two types of cookies after determining that they may contain rocks, the company announced last week.

The affected products are Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies. The recall only affects products with specific sell-by dates, including:

Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744): Sell-by dates between Oct. 19, 2023 and Oct. 21, 2023.

According to the news release, the company was alerted by its supplier that products with those specific sell-by dates may contain rocks. Any affected products have been removed from shelves and destroyed, the company said. Trader Joe's didn't provide information on how the foreign material may have gotten into the recalled cookies.

The company is urging customers who may have purchased or otherwise received the Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies to not eat them. The cookies should be discarded or returned to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions regarding the recall are also invited to contact the Trader Joe's Customer Relations line, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST, at 626-599-3817. The company also has a product feedback form customers can fill out.

Other Trader Joe's Recalled Products

Earlier this year, Trader Joe's also announced a recall of its Original Tropical Fruit Blend (SKU# 51191), due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that causes listeriosis. That recall was part of a larger frozen fruit recall which included products from stores like Walmart, Aldi, and Target, as well.

The recall was issued on June 21, and at that time, no illnesses had been reported after consuming the product. All potentially-contaminated products were removed from store shelves and destroyed, the company said.

Another recall for that same fruit blend—the Organic Tropical Fruit Blend—was issued on March 16 due to potential Hepatitis A contamination. No illnesses had been reported in connection with that recall either, and the potentially-contaminated products were again removed from sale and destroyed.

Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee was also recalled on May 24, as a result of potential glass contamination. Again, no injuries were reported and all possibly affected products were removed from shelves.

Regarding all recalls, Trader Joe's said all customers are invited to contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, or use the company's product feedback form.