Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds have been recalled due to possible foreign material (metal).

The recalled products have "best if used by dates" between March 1, 2024 and March 5, 2024.

Anyone in possession of the recalled crackers should not eat them; the product should be thrown away or returned to a Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

Another Trader Joe’s item has been voluntarily recalled due to possible foreign contamination—this time metal, according to a company press release.

The recall, posted on Thursday, includes certain units of Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156).

The affected products have “best if used by” dates between March 1, 2024 and March 5, 2024.

All of the recalled products have been removed from Trader Joe’s shelves and destroyed, the company said. However, people who may have purchased or received any donations of the multigrain crackers should check the products’ best-by dates to ensure they are outside of the recalled dates.

If a person does have one of the recalled products, they should not eat the crackers and should either throw them away or return the box to a Trader Joe’s store for a full refund, the grocery chain said.

The company did not provide information on how metal could have contaminated the crackers.

According to the company's press release, there have not been any reports of injuries associated with the recall.

For questions regarding any of its recent recalls, customers can contact Trader Joe’s customer relations by calling 626-599-3817, or by sending an email via an online contact form.

Trader Joe's

Latest in a Slew of Trader Joe’s Recalls

The Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds is the fourth Trader Joe’s product to be recalled within the last month. The recent recalls have all been due to possible foreign material contamination, though it’s not clear if the recalls are related in any way.

In late July, Trader Joe’s recalled two types of its cookies due to possible rock contamination. The company also recalled certain falafel and soup products due to possible rock and insect contamination, respectively.

Trader Joe's was also involved in a large frozen fruit recall in June—its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend may have been contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

“We have a close relationship with our vendors. We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues," the company said in an online statement regarding general food safety. "We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality."

While no injuries or illness has been reported from the multigrain cracker recall, foreign material contamination can be a cause for concern if the object is sharp or hard. Smaller items rarely cause injury, the Food and Drug Administration said, but ones larger than 7 millimeters have a greater likelihood of damaging a person’s mouth, tongue, throat, stomach, teeth, or intestines.

In the case of this newest Trader Joe’s recall, it’s unclear how large or small the metal included might be. But, to err on the side of caution, people should not consume the affected crackers.

