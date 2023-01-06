2023 is officially here, so it’s time to start making your resolutions a reality. Whether your health goals for the new year ahead include working on your hydration or revamping your fitness routine, one thing to keep in mind is that your recovery can be just as important as your workout itself.

According to a study published in Frontiers of Physiology, what you do in the hours and days post-workout can help determine how your body bounces back and “massage was found to be the most powerful technique for recovering from [delayed onset muscle soreness] and fatigue”— so it’s important to treat your muscles well in the time both before and after a workout. One easy way you can do that is with a percussion massage gun, which Amazon has on sale right now for a massive 73% off.

To buy: Toloco Percussion Muscle Massage Gun, $70 or $65 for Prime members with extra $5 off coupon (was $260); amazon.com

For a limited time, you can grab the top-selling Toloco Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for $70—or $65 for Prime members with an additional $5 off coupon—and treat your aching muscles to a deep tissue massage to promote blood circulation and help relieve lactic acid, according to the brand. With 15 different massage heads ideal for different parts of the body and seven different speeds, the massage gun can swiftly adapt from your arms and neck to your back and legs, while bringing a range of intensity wherever you need it.

The cordless massage gun comes with a USB cable as well as a carrying case to keep the different heads organized. At 1.8 pounds, this lightweight gun also has a nonslip, silicone grip and an easy-to-read LED display to help make solo use more convenient.

Currently, the Toloco Percussion Muscle Massage Gun has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 33,100 customer reviews.



One reviewer shared that they wished they got this massage gun sooner. “I bought this at the recommendation of my physical therapist … O M G. I really do wish I had purchased this way sooner. It was very easy to use, easy to assemble and zips right back into the carrying case for storage,” they wrote. “This is a great purchase and one I'd highly recommend for anyone needing some muscle pain relief or just general relaxation.”

Another user described it as a “must-have” and “perfect gift to yourself” in their five-star review. “I recently bought this massage gun and by far it's the best product available in the market. It really helps with my stiff muscles. Found it very useful for my shoulder muscles after heavy weight lifting,” the reviewer shared. “The best thing is you can use it yourself without any help from others and the battery life is also up to the mark as mentioned. It comes with an easy-to-carry case and many different massage heads for almost all body parts. Totally recommend it to friends.”

