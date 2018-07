Thyroid problems are very common: An estimated 20 million Americans live with some form of thyroid disease, such as hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, Graves' disease, or Hashimoto's thyroiditis. (Some experts say that if you're a woman over the age of 35, then your odds of developing a thyroid disorder are more than 30%.) Lots of things can trigger thyroid problems, including genetics, an autoimmune attack, pregnancy, stress, nutritional deficiencies, or toxins in the environment, but experts aren't entirely sure.

Diagnosing thyroid problems is very challenging; symptoms are often vague and nonspecific, such as fatigue, depression, and anxiety. Perhaps that's why the butterfly-shaped endocrine gland remains one of the most misunderstood parts of the body. Here, thyroid experts separate fact from fiction.