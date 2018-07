Iodine is a trace element found in soil and seawater and many foods including milk, eggs, and fish. It’s crucial because your body uses it to make thyroid hormone. If you don’t get enough iodine in your diet, you can’t make enough thyroid hormone to keep your body running normally, and could develop hypothyroidism. Iodine deficiency is rare in the United States thanks to the introduction of iodized salt back in the 1920s. However, if you’re avoiding salt, dairy, or gluten in your diet—or if you’re pregnant or nursing—you may be at risk. “Symptoms include fertility issues, weight gain, feeling cold all the time, and constipation—people with hypothyroidism really don’t feel good,” says endocrinologist Romy Block, MD, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and co-author of The Vitamin Solution. Read on to find out more about the causes and symptoms of an iodine deficiency—and how to prevent it.