Your thyroid pumps out the key hormones triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4), which are partially composed of iodine. Here's how the gland affect your well-being, head to toe.

Your heart: Thyroid hormones influence your heart rate and help control blood flow by relaxing the muscles in the walls of your blood vessels.

Your fertility: Thyroid hormones influence your menstrual cycle. When they're out of whack, you might have irregular ovulation and periods.

Your bones: The rate at which old bone is broken down is driven by thyroid hormones; when that process speeds up, bone is destroyed faster than it can be replaced—which can lead to osteoporosis.

Your weight: Because the thyroid regulates your metabolism (how quickly your body burns through fuel), an overactive thyroid—or hyperthyroidism—is linked to weight loss, while hypothyroidism is linked to weight gain.

Your brain: Low thyroid levels can bring on forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, and depression. Luckily, these symptoms tend to reverse with synthetic hormone treatment.

Your skin: When your thyroid is underactive, your body stops making and shedding skin cells at its normal pace. Cells build up, causing dry, dull-looking skin. (Hair and nail growth slow down as well.)