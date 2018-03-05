11 Celebs With Thyroid Disease–and How They Knew Something Was Wrong

Your thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck, makes hormones you need to convert food into energy. People don’t often think about their thyroid–until it goes haywire due to injury or disease. It can make too much thyroid hormone or too little. It can swell, develop nodules, or become cancerous.

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the thyroid, leading to chronic inflammation. It’s the most common cause of hypothyroidism, or low thyroid. Graves' disease, another autoimmune condition, over-stimulates thyroid hormone production. It’s the main reason for overactive thyroid, or hyperthyroidism. All of these and other thyroid disorders–even thyroid cancer–are much more common in women than in men.

Thyroid disorders can cause a raft of odd symptoms such as unrelenting fatigue, weight loss or weight gain, constipation or frequent bowel movements, nervousness, bulging eyes, sleep problems, and depression. Thyroid cancer may cause a lump in the neck or no symptoms at all.

Here’s how these celebrities with thyroid diseases knew something just wasn’t right.

