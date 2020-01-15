This Is me

Our series This Is Me is about being empowered to own who you are and defy any ridiculous societal expectations of beauty.

Most Recent

This Amputee Has Created a Body Positive Blog to Help Normalize Disabilities

This Amputee Has Created a Body Positive Blog to Help Normalize Disabilities

She's using fashion to send a message about body diversity.
Read More
This Woman Was Born With Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy—and Now She’s a Full-Time Model

This Woman Was Born With Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy—and Now She’s a Full-Time Model

Janira Obregon is smashing beauty standards
Read More
I Had a Double Mastectomy at 32—and Turned My Scars Into Works of Tattoo Art

I Had a Double Mastectomy at 32—and Turned My Scars Into Works of Tattoo Art

I embraced my new body by putting an artistic spin on my scars.
Read More
I Was Told I Was 'Too Ugly' to Post Photos of Myself—So I Did It Anyway and Went Viral

I Was Told I Was 'Too Ugly' to Post Photos of Myself—So I Did It Anyway and Went Viral

My goal: give anyone who's been bullied or dealt with disability a voice. My weapon: my face.
Read More
Influencer Dani Austin Shared an Emotional Video About Her Hair Falling Out and Getting Her First Wig

Influencer Dani Austin Shared an Emotional Video About Her Hair Falling Out and Getting Her First Wig

"You like my hair? Gee thanks. Just bought it."
Read More
I Lost Over 300 pounds and I've Spent the Last 3 Years Having Skin Removal Surgeries

I Lost Over 300 pounds and I've Spent the Last 3 Years Having Skin Removal Surgeries

Self-love activist Jacqueline Adan just had her largest, most emotional surgery yet.
Read More

More This Is me

I Was a 26-Year-Old Healthy New Mom When I Suffered a Brain Stem Stroke With No Warning

I Was a 26-Year-Old Healthy New Mom When I Suffered a Brain Stem Stroke With No Warning

Katherine Wolf awoke one morning feeling dizzy and nauseous, but she thought nothing of it. Within hours, this new mom was a stroke victim in the ICU fighting for her life.
Read More
This Sorority Is Taking a Stand Against Body Insecurities in a Powerful Photo Series

This Sorority Is Taking a Stand Against Body Insecurities in a Powerful Photo Series

Snaps for body positivity.
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com