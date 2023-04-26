To find the best whitening toothpastes, our editors researched and personally tested 12 different toothpastes that advertised teeth whitening benefits. We used the toothpastes twice per day for two weeks at a time and then evaluated them based on effectiveness, comfort, convenience, and taste. We also interviewed experts to find out what ingredients to look for in a whitening toothpaste. At the end of our research and testing period, we scored each toothpaste and compared results to see which ones came out on top.

There are several reasons why someone’s teeth could lose their whiteness. One of the most treatable causes is staining that can accumulate on the tooth’s outer surface. These stains can develop from eating certain foods or frequently drinking darker beverages like coffee and tea. The best whitening toothpastes contain ingredients that are known to lift and break up the discoloration stains to reveal your teeth’s natural color, says Quinn Yost DDS, MSD, of Milk Tooth Pediatric Dentistry & Wellness Shoppe.

Are your pearly whites losing their luster? If so, you know how frustrating tooth discoloration can be. Although professional whitening treatments or tooth whitening strips can make a huge difference, daily use of a whitening toothpaste also goes a long way in helping your smile shine.

This toothpaste was successful at clearing away surface stains and helped prevent new stains from forming while we tested it. The texture was a bit unusual compared to the other toothpastes that we tried—it reminded us of frosting—but the peppermint flavor was satisfying and not too sweet.

Making a vegan toothpaste that isn’t tested on animals and includes natural ingredients that actually clean and whiten your teeth requires a lot of thought and care. With sodium monofluorophosphate (a fluoride compound) as its active ingredient, Hello Naturally Whitening Toothpaste whitens teeth, with a farm-grown peppermint flavor to keep your breath fresh, too.

It’s Worth Noting: There are no artificial sweeteners added, so the taste is a bit bitter.

Why We Like It: The toothpaste is vegan, made in the USA, and never tested on animals.

Overall, we found that this formula had a light, gentle flavor similar to spearmint gum, which didn’t irritate sensitive teeth. However, we did notice the toothpaste was more watery than other products we tried.

Earlier in our list, we picked the Colgate Baking Soda and Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste as our “Best Overall Runner-up” thanks to its strategic blend of fluoride, baking soda, and calcium peroxide. However, baking soda can sometimes create an unpleasant bitter flavor and a gritty texture. Instead of baking soda and calcium peroxide, Colgate Optic White Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste uses a deep cleaning 3% hydrogen peroxide formula.

Why We Like It: The toothpaste contains 3% hydrogen peroxide, which cleans surface layers and works to whiten inner layers.

Despite the intense flavor, we didn’t find that the toothpaste caused any problems for sensitive teeth, and it worked well at removing surface stains that had been building up over time. While whitening strips or professional teeth whitening still offer the best results, we think this toothpaste is a great way to maintain the results of more concentrated treatments.

Baking soda goes a long way in helping to whiten teeth, as this toothpaste from Arm and Hammer demonstrates—as long as you can handle the flavor. The toothpaste is heavy on the baking soda, resulting in a gritty texture and bitter taste. However, we were able to see significant whitening after only a few uses.

It’s Worth Noting: The strong mint flavor and high amount of baking soda in this toothpaste make the flavor incredibly bitter and strong, which may overpower some first-time users.

Why We Like It: This is an effective teeth whitening toothpaste that can tackle tough surface stains without causing pain to sensitive teeth.

The flavor is the best we tried among the other teeth whitening toothpastes on this list. Whereas most other toothpaste flavors are dominated by an intensive peppermint flavor, this toothpaste features a light hint of mint that we found refreshing. We noticed that it also gave off a slight tingling feeling that left our teeth feeling sparkling clean almost an hour after brushing. However, since it doesn’t contain some of the more common whitening ingredients, like peroxide or baking soda, it might not have as much of a whitening effect as other products.

If you have sensitive teeth or gums, choosing a gentle toothpaste is crucial to starting your morning off without lingering pain after brushing. This toothpaste was formulated with specific ingredients known to be kinder to your teeth and gums.

It’s Worth Noting: This toothpaste leaves out some of the more intense teeth whitening ingredients, meaning you will see less overall whitening.

Why We Like It: This mild toothpaste also offers a hint of minty flavor that feels fresh after brushing.

The overall flavor and intensity of the toothpaste were very mild, and we think it is a good fit for people with sensitive teeth. There isn’t a specified flavor on the packaging, but we noticed a light and somewhat bland mint flavor. It doesn't provide the usual just-brushed feeling that other flavor-heavy toothpastes leave behind, which could be a big incentive to those who want a less overwhelming aftertaste.

We noticed an improvement in teeth whiteness and brightness over the course of the first week, but unfortunately, that was where the whitening effects seemed to stop. Even with continued testing, we didn’t see any noticeable improvement over the next few weeks, although the toothpaste was able to maintain the initial results.

While you may be looking to lighten up your teeth, you don’t want to forget about taking care of your gums. This toothpaste from Crest utilizes an amino acid glycine formula that treats gingivitis and helps restore and heal your gums in as little as a week.

It’s Worth Noting: Since the primary ingredients target gum health, the teeth whitening results aren’t as impressive or long lasting as other products.

Why We Like It: This toothpaste focuses primarily on restoring the gum line while also lifting surface stains for an overall whiter and healthier-looking smile.

However, the toothpaste didn’t remove deeper stains, so it may be better suited for maintaining the results of a more aggressive teeth whitening treatment like whitening strips.

It also had a minimal aftertaste, which meant we could enjoy a cup of coffee or beverage after brushing without any noticeable change to the flavor. Surface stains were removed in just a few brushes, and some results were visible in just a few days.

This toothpaste is designed to whiten your teeth using enamel-safe ingredients so you don’t need to worry about harming your enamel with harsh whitening products. We thought the gentle ingredients are a good fit for people with sensitive teeth, and the light, minty flavor wasn’t too overpowering. The toothpaste’s active ingredient, fluoride, is known to protect against cavities.

Why We Like It: Includes fluoride and other enamel-safe ingredients to protect enamel and lift surface stains for whiter teeth.

We appreciated the easy twist top cap that prevented some of the messy overflow you often get from flip top lids, as well as the toothpaste’s refreshing peppermint flavor and smooth texture. However, it did take about a week to see results, which is longer than the advertised three to five days.

Among the several Crest brand toothpastes on this list, the Crest 3D White Brilliance performed the best over during our testing. The toothpaste uses sodium fluoride to strengthen your enamel, as well as foaming ingredients to help loosen and lift surface stains. When used twice daily, it can help prevent new stains.

It’s Worth Noting: We found it takes more than the advertised three to five days to start seeing results.

Why We Like It: It comes with an easy, no-mess twist top cap and a pleasant minty flavor that isn’t overpowering.

Within a few weeks of twice-daily use, we were satisfied with the results. The targeted whitening ingredients and mellow minty flavor make for a clean and effective brushing experience.

These ingredients can be a little harsh for some users, but we found that the "brisk mint" flavor was pleasant and didn’t cause a burning sensation like some other mint-flavored toothpastes.

Colgate’s Baking Soda & Peroxide Whitening toothpaste brings together a variety of ingredients that whiten your teeth over time. Baking soda can help remove surface-level stains, while peroxide cleans and leaves you with a fresh feeling after each brush.

It’s Worth Noting: Ingredients might irritate your gums or cause your mouth to feel dry after brushing.

Why We Like It: We noticed significant whitening over the course of a few weeks of daily use.

Additionally, this toothpaste leaves out artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), which can cause gum and mouth irritation for some users. Overall, we found that the flavor was refreshingly clean and didn’t leave a strong or chemical aftertaste, although there was a slight lingering flavor after use.

When it comes to hygiene and self-care products, Burt’s Bees is one of the most trusted brands on the market. Their cruelty-free and ADA-approved toothpaste uses sodium fluoride to deep clean and whiten teeth, and the results of our testing were almost immediate. The ingredients are effective at reducing stains but gentle enough for daily use if you have sensitive teeth or gums.

Why We Like It: We saw noticeable improvement even after the first use.

Our Testing Process

In order to select the best whitening toothpastes, we knew we had to test them out firsthand. Before testing began, we noted the color shade of our teeth on a dental color shade chart. Each toothpaste was used twice daily for a few weeks before returning to the testing lab for a final evaluation and a before-and-after color comparison.

Our final ratings looked at four unique attributes: comfort, effectiveness, convenience, and value. We scored each attribute on a scale of one to five and compiled the data points to create our overall average rating.

We also spoke to experts to learn how different ingredients affect sensitive teeth and gums. Experts we intervewed include:

Edmond R. Hewlett, DDS in Los Angeles, California, and professor at UCLA School of Dentistry

Quinn Yost DDS, MSD, of Milk Tooth Pediatric Dentistry & Wellness Shoppe in Hermosa Beach, California

Brittany Ang DMD, MDS, MBS, of Curve Orthodontics in New Jersey

What to Know About Whitening Toothpaste

If you’ve ever looked at the ingredients on a toothpaste label, you’ve probably seen a lot of words you don’t recognize. All the different ingredients and chemical compounds can get pretty confusing, especially if you’re trying to decide which ones are best for sensitive teeth. To get a better idea of what ingredients to look out for—and which ones to avoid—we talked to experts to find out what different ingredients do and who could benefit from using them.

Ingredients to Look for

Teeth can lose their whiteness over time for a couple of reasons, but the most common and treatable cause is staining from eating certain foods or drinking a lot of dark colored beverages, like coffee or tea. When choosing a whitening toothpaste, Dr. Yost says to look for ingredients like hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide, which are known for their ability to remove these surface stains.

If you are concerned about ingredients in your toothpaste or wondering about the quality of your toothpaste, looking for the ADA Seal of Acceptance is a great place to start. This seal means that the American Dental Association has extensively researched, tested, and approved the product and that its ingredients are safe to use.

Ingredients to Avoid

Yost notes that some ingredients can be harsh or abrasive and might even lead to tooth enamel damage when overused. For example, ingredients like baking soda and activated charcoal can help lift surface stains, but they may not be a good match for people with sensitive teeth. If you try out a new teeth whitening toothpaste and experience tooth and gum pain or sensitivity, it’s worth switching to another product with less aggressive whitening ingredients.

Even in ADA-approved toothpastes, it’s important to remember that some ingredients are more abrasive than others and should be used in limited quantities, especially if you have sensitive teeth. For example, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) is known to cause irritation for those with sensitive teeth, and ingredients like baking soda, silica, and calcium carbonate can damage enamel over time if used in excess.

Who May Benefit From Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening toothpastes use common ingredients that have been shown to whiten your smile by cleaning surface stains on your teeth. If you’re a heavy coffee or tea drinker, then you may benefit from a targeted teeth whitening toothpaste, since both of these beverages can cause staining when consumed regularly.

Additionally, if you have recently invested in a more thorough whitening treatment, a whitening toothpaste may help you maintain the results.

More Whitening Toothpastes to Consider

We tested several different teeth whitening toothpastes to build this list. While the following products didn’t make our list of top picks, we thought they were worth a mention:

Moon Anticavity Whitening Toothpaste with Fluoride: This toothpaste almost made the list because of how gentle it was on sensitive teeth and its light, pleasing flavor. It lost a few points because we didn’t notice the same level of color improvement that we saw in our top picks.

This toothpaste almost made the list because of how gentle it was on sensitive teeth and its light, pleasing flavor. It lost a few points because we didn’t notice the same level of color improvement that we saw in our top picks. Opalescence Toothpaste: We enjoyed how well the toothpaste foamed up and left us with a great fresh and clean feeling. We were impressed to see whitening effects after just a few uses, but unfortunately we didn’t see any moreimprovements during the remaining testing weeks.

We enjoyed how well the toothpaste foamed up and left us with a great fresh and clean feeling. We were impressed to see whitening effects after just a few uses, but unfortunately we didn’t see any moreimprovements during the remaining testing weeks. Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste: We loved how well this toothpaste improved our breath and left us feeling refreshed. The toothpaste is designed for sensitive teeth, and we can confirm that we didn’t experience any issues with teeth sensitivity. We didn’t care for the flavor, though, and found the gritty texture unpleasant.

Your Questions, Answered

Do any whitening toothpastes actually work?

Yes, many of the whitening toothpastes available in stores today can actually help whiten your teeth after a few weeks of daily use. This is because they contain specialized ingredients that can lift and brush away surface stains. In fact, says Brittany Ang, DMD, tooth whitening toothpastes utiilize many of the same ingredients as professional-level whitening systems, just at lower concentrations.

It’s important to remember that whitening toothpastes can take some time to work. In our two-week testing period, we only saw improvements by a shade or two. It can take up to six weeks of regular, daily use to see more dramatic results. Even then, you probably won’t see the kind of change that would result from professional teeth whitening or teeth whitening strips.

Dr. Ang also notes that whitening toothpastes won’t be able to whiten intrinsic stains, which affect the inner layer of your teeth.

Is whitening toothpaste OK for your teeth?

Yes, whitening toothpastes you find in stores are generally safe to use. A good tip to keep in mind while shopping for a whitening toothpaste is to look for the ADA Seal of Acceptance, says Dr. Yost. The ADA’s process for accepting a new product involves analyzing chemical, efficacy, and safety data, as well as product testing. The seal also ensures that a toothpaste’s advertising claims have been evaluated.

Which toothpaste is best for whitening?

When it comes to whitening toothpastes, it’s important to remember that the best active ingredient for you might not be the best choice for another person. Active ingredients are responsible for a toothpaste’s ability to whiten your teeth, as well as texture, flavor, and level of harshness.

For example, baking soda is an effective cleaner and is often featured in whitening toothpastes, but it can cause a bitter flavor and may damage your enamel over time when overused. If you have sensitive teeth, it’s probably better to select a toothpaste without baking soda.

We are confident that any one of our product picks will improve the color of your teeth when used regularly, but finding the best toothpaste for your smile will ultimately come down to your personal needs.

Who We Are

Steven Rowe is a New York-based writer covering health, parenting, and mental health. He studied theater and psychology at Pepperdine University and has written for several online publications looking specifically at the data-driven analysis of everyday health products and how they can improve our daily lives.

Loren Brutsch, one of the editors of this article, was personally involved in the testing process of these teeth whitening toothpastes and highly recommends the Colgate Optic White Renewal toothpaste.

