When looking for the right air fryer, you’ll also want to consider any additional features like smartphone capabilities, its total capacity and size, and your budget. We took all of these factors into consideration when testing the best air fryers on the market, so we could narrow down a list to suit your individual needs.

Sara Kashlan, RD, CEDS , an intuitive eating dietitian shares what to consider when purchasing an air fryer: “There are two types of standard air fryers—those with baskets and those with mesh trays. When shopping for an air fryer, it’s worth looking into one with advanced features, like baking, steaming, broiling, or slow cooking so that the appliance that’s taking up precious kitchen counter space can be versatile. Finding one that has flexibility in setting the temperature and time as well as ease of cleaning can be advantageous.”

But with so many options on the market, it can be hard to pick just the right one—which is why we put some of the top air fryers to the test. We performed two rounds of testing and evaluated the products based on ease of use, cleaning, value, design, and performance. We tested frozen and fresh french fries, Brussels sprouts, and chicken wings in the first round. In the second round, we tested biscuit bites, brown sugar-roasted apples, and coconut shrimp.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on two million COSORI air fryers on February 23, 2023. The COSORI air fryers we’ve recommended here are not a part of the recall.

Air fryers have become a hot commodity, and for good reason. They take up less space and cook food to a delicious crisp in less time than conventional ovens. Plus, they're easy to use for meal prepping to save you time in the long run.

Best Overall Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Brandsmartusa.com Why We Like It: This air fryer is straightforward in every way—from its user guide to the disassembling and reassembling process for cleaning. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn't have a ton of bells and whistles like other options on this list. Whether you're new to air frying or you're a seasoned fryer, this model by Ninja is perfect for any user because it's straightforward to use, cooks food evenly, and is easy to clean. And with its 4-quart capacity, it's medium-sized, meaning can hold a good amount of food without taking up massive amounts of counter space.



The overall performance of this Ninja air fryer is what sold us at the end of the day. The Brussels sprouts, french fries, and wings we made in it were perfectly crisp and fully cooked through. When we tested this air fryer, we were pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to shake the food with the basket handle (which never got hot so our hands were safe). Though it seems like a small feature, the handle made it easy to get all of the french fries fully cooked.

While this model doesn't have a lot of additional features, we love that about it. Its simple display makes it straightforward to use as soon as you take it out of the box. Plus, it still comes with multiple functionalities like roast, dehydrate, and reheat. To top it off, cleaning is a breeze with its nonstick coating. Price at time of publication: $130 Product Details: Preheat Setting: None

Best Budget Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Macy's Why We Like It: This product is half the average price of an air fryer. It’s Worth Noting: It's a bit noisy. If you're not sure an air fryer is right for you, this option is less than half the cost of others on the market, making it a great choice for anyone who doesn't want to invest in an expensive model just yet. We also love this budget-friendly air fryer for folks who live alone or only cook in small batches as it doesn't take up much counter space and gets the job done without breaking the bank. Considering the cost of the Dash Compact Air Fryer, we were delighted at its cooking performance. Our fries, Brussels sprouts, and wings were fully cooked. However, we did feel like just one minute longer and they all would have been overcooked. For that reason, we recommend setting the timer for a shorter amount of time than you'd usually choose and then adding a couple of additional minutes in the end if necessary. Overall, we noticed this air fryer is fairly quiet while it cooks, but the fan is definitely louder than other models. The timer also dings loudly, which some users may find irritating. But that seems like a small sacrifice to make when considering price and performance. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: Preheat Setting: None

Best Quiet Cosori Pro LE 5-Quart Air Fryer 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: You can hardly hear the fan whirring. It’s Worth Noting: This air fryer doesn’t get foods quite as crispy as we'd like. If you're sensitive to sound or live in an echoey space where a whooshing fan sounds like a tornado, the noise level of your air fryer may be particularly important. One of our favorite features of the Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer is its near-silent operation. During testing, we found that you can barely hear the fan while cooking. When also loved that this air fryer has preset options for different categories of food so you can cook your meals with a single button push. If presets aren't your thing, however, we noticed it takes a bit of trial and error to find the right time and temperature to get food cooked to the perfect level of crispness. It's also worth noting that this air fryer should only be used by people who are looking for a medium-capacity model. We noticed that if you put too much food in the basket, it's pretty hard to get everything crisp. Price at time of publication: $99 Product Details: Preheat Setting: Has a cycle that ranges from 2 – 4 minutes

Best Small Elite Gourmet EAF2612D Personal 2.1Quart Programmable Air Fryer 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's Why We Like It: This air fryer is perfect for small, compact spaces. It’s Worth Noting: If you have more than just yourself to feed, you may feel frustrated cooking with multiple batches. The Elite Gourmet Personal air fryer is our pick for the best small option because it's compact enough for small spaces like a college dorm room while still producing well-cooked food. “I think an air fryer is great for college kids or young adults or people who are single as it fries food quicker than a conventional oven and is quite small in size," says Dietitian Moushumi Mukherjee, RD. Because it's pretty small, we weren't surprised when it lacked a few features that the bigger models boast. For example, it doesn't differentiate in cooking styles such as roasting and reheating. However, it does have a solid range of temperatures (180º– 400ºF) that can be adjusted in 10º increments. Since the interior is so small, the cleaning process is pretty simple. However, you’ll have to use hot water and a sponge to clean it inside as the basket isn’t dishwasher-safe. But the fact that this model is silent, cooks well, and fits in even the smallest spaces outweighs any cons in our eyes. Price at time of publication: $53 Product Details: Preheat Setting: None (but it's recommended to preheat manually for 3 minutes before adding food)

Best Medium Cosori 5.8-Quart Pro Gen 2 Air Fryer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It holds a good amount of food without taking up a large amount of counter space. It’s Worth Noting: We recommend reading the user manual because it's easy to understand and this air fryer's display symbols can be confusing without it. With nearly six quarts of space, this air fryer provides a happy medium for anyone who is looking to cook for more than one but also doesn't have a ton of counter space to give up. This model also offers preset options for specific food groups (like certain types of meats and vegetables), which makes cooking faster and easier than over. And while we think it might take some time to figure out how to achieve super crispy results, the fact that this model is able to handle delicate foods feels like a value add. When we tested this air fryer, we were especially pleased with the results of our chicken wings. They came out fully cooked, browned, and tasty without being close to overdone. However, we did notice vegetables were a little harder to get crispy at times. But we don't think that's anything a little practice can't solve. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Details: Preheat Setting: Has a cycle that varies in length depending on the temperature required

Best Large Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com Why We Like It: You can feed the whole family in one batch of cooking. It’s Worth Noting: It's pretty powerful, so be careful not to overcook your food. You can feed your whole family with this model which includes a whopping 10-quart basket. This air fryer comes with ample space and a couple of cooking racks, making it ideal for anyone who has multiple people to feed or loves to meal prep multiple nights' worth of food in one fell swoop. We love that the price is comparable to smaller brand models, so we figure—why not splurge a little extra and go for the 10-quart model? Especially when it's incredibly sturdy and built to last, which will save money in the long run. It's worth noting that we found it a little too easy to overcook food if we overestimated the time needed. However, we think that's something a little bit of practice could easily resolve. Price at time of publication: $170 Product Details: Preheat Setting: Has cycles that are automatically set based on the type of food

Best Smart Cosori 6.8-Quart Dual Blaze Air Fryer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This model comes with the ability to connect to an app on your phone. It’s Worth Noting: If you’re on a budget, this may not be the air fryer for you. If you love smart features on your kitchen appliances, this air fryer is for you. This is a moderately sized air fryer with a 6.8-quart basket. The model comes equipped with smart capabilities including connecting to an app on your phone. During our testing, we found it was very easy to disassemble, clean, and reassemble since it only has two parts and they're both machine-washable. We also found that it cooked food very evenly, but it was easy to overcook things, so be careful when estimating your timings. Overall we think this is an awesome option for anyone who is willing to spend a little extra time setting up its smart features and learning how to adjust it to their liking. However, we don't recommend this model if you're short on money, time, or counter space. Price at time of publication: $180 Product Details: Preheat Setting: None

