MobileHelp Review | Plans, Pricing, Pros and Cons in 2021
Key Takeaways
- Health's choice for best service among home medical alert systems.
- MobileHelp offers alert systems for in the home and on the go.
- You can try out MobileHelp with a 30-day, risk-free trial.
- MobileHelp systems integrate with GPS technology.
- You don't have to sign a long-term contract with MobileHelp.
In the United States, nearly one-third of seniors living outside of nursing homes or hospitals live alone. While older adults may value their independence, living alone poses some risk. For instance, if they are injured at home or have a health emergency, they may not be able to reach the phone to call for medical assistance. That's why a home medical alert system can be an important investment.
Health editors researched and evaluated a number of home alert companies to help you find the best medical alert system for you or your family members. When reviewing each company, we looked at the reliability of the companies' monitoring centers, the functionality of each device, costs of equipment and plans, and customer satisfaction.
Here is our review of MobileHelp, one of today's top medical alert companies.
Why we think MobileHelp has the best service
Out of the companies we reviewed, MobileHelp is our choice for the home alert system with the best customer service. MobileHelp provides emergency monitoring through a partnership with Rapid Response, a best-in-class emergency response service. Through an interpreter service, MobileHelp's emergency response operators are able to communicate with customers in over 240 languages.
The company has received thousands of positive customer reviews, so we feel confident in recommending MobileHelp as a top medical alert company with outstanding customer support.
Pros
- 30-day trial available: MobileHelp offers 30-day, risk-free trials of its medical alert systems. If you try the product and decide it's not for you within the first 30 days, MobileHelp will issue you a full refund.
- No wireless service contracts required: Some companies require you to sign contracts with wireless service providers. With MobileHelp, there are no contracts, and mobile service provided by AT&T cellular network is included with your monitoring plan.
- Power outage backup: The MobileHelp base station has a backup battery. If the power goes out in your home, the MobileHelp base station will continue working for up to 30 hours.
- Multiple payment options: MobileHelp offers different payment options to help make the cost more manageable. You can choose a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual payment plan.
- Free equipment: While other medical alert companies charge equipment fees, your MobileHelp equipment is included with your monitoring plan.
Cons
- No TMA Five Diamond certification: TMA Five Diamond designation is given every year to monitoring centers that meet certain excellence requirements; MobileHelp doesn't hold this certification.
- Automatic fall detection is an added cost: To add automatic fall detection to your plan, you'll incur an additional cost. Fall detection is $10 per month on top of what you pay for your monitoring plan.
- Some options have an additional cost: If you'd like to add additional pendants, wrist buttons, or wall buttons to your plan, you'll have to pay an added fee for each one.
- Replacement cost: If you cancel your plan, you have to return the equipment. If the system isn't returned or is damaged, you could be charged up to $650 in replacement fees.
- Carbon dioxide and smoke detectors are not available: Other companies offer smoke and carbon dioxide detectors along with their home alert systems so you have comprehensive protection. MobileHelp does not sell detectors, so you'll have to install them separately.
MobileHelp Models
Based in Boca Raton, Florida, MobileHelp offers multiple alert systems, including home base devices and wearable buttons. There is no equipment fee for its systems, and there are multiple options available to customize your plan.
MobileHelp Classic
The MobileHelp Classic allows you to get emergency assistance with the press of a button. The system includes a base unit and a wearable, waterproof help button that you can wear in the shower. The system has a 1,400-foot range, meaning that you can have coverage throughout your home. The MobileHelp Classic system is currently available for as little as $19.95 per month.
The MobileHelp Classic is best suited for you if your primary focus is having protection inside the home.
MobileHelp Wired Home
The MobileHelp Wired Home system doesn't rely on cellular signals. Instead, it uses your landline connection. It has a 1,300-foot range and includes two wearable help buttons. It also includes a two-way communicator with a built-in speaker. Pricing starts at $24.95 per month.
Keep in mind that the MobileHelp Wired Home system requires a landline telephone, so this option may not be suitable for you if you don't have one in your home.
MobileHelpDuo
The MobileHelp Duo includes an at-home base unit, one portable mobile unit for when you're shopping or traveling, and a waterproof wearable button. The devices also have GPS tracking, enabling MobileHelp's response team to tell emergency response personnel your exact location. Pricing starts at $41.95 per month.
If you are active and frequently exercise outside, go shopping, or visit family, the MobileHelpDuo is a good choice because it offers you protection even when you leave home.
Mobile Duo
If you select the Mobile Duo, you get two portable devices and a wearable button. This bundle can provide you and another person with a monitoring service, which can help you save money if you live together. The devices include two-way communication with built-in speakers and GPS technology. Pricing starts at $44.95 per month.
The Mobile Duo system is perfect for at-home or on-the-go monitoring for two people. GPS tracking technology ensures that emergency personnel can find you or the other person in your household if there is a fall or medical emergency.
MobileHelp Solo
The MobileHelp Solo system includes one mobile unit for use in the home or if you are out and about, as well as a waterproof wearable alert button. The wearable alert button must be worn within a 600-foot range of your mobile device. No landline is required, and the devices have GPS technology. The pricing for the MobileHelp Solo system starts at $37.95 per month.
MobileHelp offers a couple of options for you if you have an active lifestyle. The MobileHelp Solo system is the cheapest choice for you if that is your biggest priority.
What are your payment options?
With MobileHelp, you can choose a monthly, quarterly, semiannual, or annual payment plan. Typically, opting for an annual plan will give you the largest discount, though MobileHelp occasionally offers discounts for its other payment plans.
MobileHelp does not have equipment or installation fees. As a new customer, you'll get free shipping and a free lockbox, and you could earn other discounts if you call and ask about additional ways to save.
MobileHelp reviews and customer service
MobileHelp is well regarded in the medical alert industry, having earned a strong reputation for the quality of both its devices and its customer service. Its devices are FDA-registered and certified by the Underwriters Laboratories, a non-profit organization that performs safety analyses of digital communicator and emergency call systems. MobileHelp has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
MobileHelp has thousands of four- and five-star reviews from verified customers. MobileHelp's customer reviews give the company high marks for customer support and the systems' value.
MobileHelp customer reviews
Here are just a few examples of what customers are saying about MobileHelp:
How does MobileHelp work?
If you need help, you can press the button on your wearable device, at-home base unit, or mobile alert button. With the mobile device, if you are wearing a pendant, you'll need to be within range of the mobile unit. If you leave your home, you can either wear the pendant and take the mobile unit with you, or you can wear the clunkier mobile device. Thanks to GPS technology, your information and location are then sent to MobileHelp's emergency operators.
If you fall and are unable to press the button on your MobileHelp device, the button does have automatic fall detection capabilities. However, you should be aware that it does not detect 100% of falls, so if you are able, you should always try to push the button.
Once alerted, MobileHelp will attempt to contact you to confirm that you need assistance. If you're injured or need help-or if you're unable to respond-operators will contact neighbors, family members, or local emergency services, depending on the type of assistance you need.
Monitoring center
MobileHelp's emergency monitoring services are provided in partnership with Rapid Response, a company that offers best-in-class services to medical alert and home security companies. It has one facility on the East Coast and another on the West Coast of the United States. Emergency operators go through an intensive, six-week training program and are certified by the Security Industry Association.
Rapid Response has bilingual operators, and it also uses an interpreter service, LanguageLine, enabling communication with customers in over 240 languages.
Choosing a medical alert system
There are lots of different medical alert systems on the market. When shopping for a medical alert system, you can narrow your options by looking at contract terms, equipment costs, industry certifications, and customer service ratings.
Out of all of the companies we analyzed, MobileHelp stands out from the competition in terms of customer service, but you should keep in mind that the company has not earned TMA Five Diamond Certification.
If you decide to get a system from MobileHelp, consider your activity level and individual needs. If you're active and spend a lot of time outside of the home, you'll likely need a system that includes mobile devices. If you tend to mostly stay at home, an at-home base station may be sufficient for your needs.
MobileHelp's devices range in cost from $19.95 per month to $44.95 per month. While a medical alert system can be a significant investment, it can be well worth the expense because of the peace of mind it gives you and your loved ones.
Frequently asked questions
Does MobileHelp require long-term contracts?
MobileHelp doesn't require customers to sign long-term contracts, and there are no activation fees.
What is MobileHelp Connect Premium?
MobileHelp Connect Premium is an optional benefit you can add to your plan. For $5 per month, you can protect yourself from having to pay costly equipment replacement fees. In addition, adding MobileHelp Connect Premium to your plan gives you a lifetime price guarantee, so you can rest easy knowing that your plan's standard rate will never increase. You'll also get discounts on added devices, such as wearable alert buttons.
What is MobileHelp's cancellation policy?
If you decide to cancel your policy, you must return your equipment. Service will be canceled the day your equipment is received. Once MobileHelp receives your returned system, you may even be entitled to a prorated refund.
Do I need a landline?
Most MobileHelp systems do not require a landline and instead use wireless service. The one exception is the MobileHelp Wire Home system.
Does MobileHelp offer medication reminders?
While MobileHelp does offer medication reminders, this service is not included with your standard plan. Instead, you have to pay a $5 monthly fee to schedule medication reminders and get alerts.
Kat Tretina is a journalist and copywriter with expertise in personal health and personal finance. Her content has been featured on sites such as Everyday Health, HuffPost, Forbes, Investopedia, and Credit Karma. Kat calls Orlando, Florida home.