MobileHelp Review | Plans, Pricing, Pros and Cons in 2021

If you need help, you can press the button on your wearable device, at-home base unit, or mobile alert button. With the mobile device, if you are wearing a pendant, you'll need to be within range of the mobile unit. If you leave your home, you can either wear the pendant and take the mobile unit with you, or you can wear the clunkier mobile device. Thanks to GPS technology, your information and location are then sent to MobileHelp's emergency operators.